Season Organizers Optimistic About The Fox Performing Arts Center's 2020-2021 Season

The Press-Enterprise has reported that the organizers of The Fox Performing Arts Center are optimistic about their 2020-2021 season.

"At this point, there's possibly going to be some shifting of dates," said Craig Aikman, director of programming for the American Theatre Guild. "But our season in Riverside looks very solid."

The Fox currently only has a few concerts on its calendar, the earliest show with tickets on sale being the show of dancers Maks and Val Chmerkovskiy, on July 26.

In January the American Theatre Guild announced five shows for its next season, beginning on Oct. 11 with The Simon and Garfunkel Story. Four musicals were to be performed November and April.

The American Theatre Guild books musicals for 12 theaters in nine states with three in California.

