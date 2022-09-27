Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Samara Joy Plays Segerstrom Center Next Month

There will be two performances, 7:00 pm and 9:00 pm on Saturday, October 1, 2022.

Sep. 27, 2022  

Segerstrom Center for the Arts presents rising jazz vocalist Samara Joy, in two performances, 7:00 pm and 9:00 pm on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at the Samueli Theater, as part of their Jazz series for the 2022/2023 season.

With her Verve Records debut, Linger Awhile, 22-year-old Samara Joy makes her case to join the likes of Sarah, Ella, and Billie and the next monomymous jazz singing sensation recorded by the venerable label. Now, she is making her Jazz series debut at the Samueli Theater.

"Listening to Samara Joy, I'm struck by the sound of her voice-warm, grounded and sturdy, an impression reinforced by her sure sense of pitch. But her understated, swingy rhythm can feel lighter than air." -NPR

After winning the 2019 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition, Samara released her self-titled debut that was immediately met with glowing reviews. Samara Joy has already performed throughout the U.S. and Europe, delighting thousands of audience members with what DownBeat calls "power that usually takes a lot of living to master. But the Purchase College graduate has got it in spades."

Tickets for the 2022-2023 Jazz series at Segerstrom Center for the Arts start at $20 and are now available online at SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa or by calling (714) 556-2787. For inquiries about group ticket discounts for 10 or more, call the Group Services office at (714) 755-0236.

Samara Joy
Saturday, October 1 at 7:00 PM and 9:00 PM
Samueli Theater

Tickets are priced at $59 and $69.

In person and Phone-
The Box Office
600 Town Center Drive
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
(714) 556-2787

Monday, 10am - 2pm
Tuesday through Friday, Noon- 5pm
(Closed Saturdays and Sundays)

Online - SCFTA.org
Group Sales - (714) 755-0236

