SOULFUL SUNDAYS and Array Of Other Virtual Programs Back In Pompano Beach

The next concert from the Ali Cultural Arts Center will feature the Remix Band and premieres on September 13 at 7 pm.

The Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department has brought back their beloved concert series, Soulful Sundays in a free virtual format. The next concert from the Ali Cultural Arts Center will feature the Remix Band and premieres on September 13 at 7 pm, on the City of Pompano Beach's Facebook page. Note: new Facebook page address, www.facebook.com/cityofpompanobeach.

This multi-talented band has a unique ability to take crossover hits by world-famous artists and make them sound as fresh as the first time you heard them. Get ready to feel the soulful vocals from three powerhouse singers including Laura Vivas who was featured on NBC's The Voice, backed by an impressive lineup of musicians. This is the latest in an expansive array of free programming being offered on the website.

"We are posting new videos weekly," said Phyllis Korab, Cultural Affairs Department Director. "Our regular programming has all gone virtual, and we are delighted to be introducing new audiences to our exhibitions and featured artists, while also providing conversations and classes about a wide array of topics."

A few programming highlights:

The Pompano Beach Arts website now features a plethora of programming including artist tours and talks, Open-mic nights, classes and workshops, concerts and so much more. View all the shows at your leisure at www.pompanobeacharts.org/virtual-events.

Asteroids is an exhibition featuring the photographs of Maria Elisa Duque. The Colombian-born photographer gained acclaim for her fashion photography and provocative work featuring models in unusual poses. In this exhibition's Sneak Peek and Artist Talk, viewers are invited to explore the "new worlds" she has created by combining architectural influences and learn about the dramatic photo that was included in an exhibition at the Louvre!

Fun with Art: the Music Edition: If you love good tunes and great beats, then this show is for you! Our host, Dexter, explores the origins of various music genres and samples the hits that will have you jumping up, singing and dancing!

Page Turner Adventures: This is a free multi-week virtual program featuring comedy shows, crafts, recipes, children's book author interviews, guest performers and so much more! The segments are geared toward children in grades K-5 and tweens.

Blended Conversations: August's Blended Conversations is filled with laugh-out-loud moments, poignant remembrances and the soul-stirring poems of Sherrika Mitchell. Grab a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join us for this entertaining and candid conversation hosted by Eccentrich.

