SECRETS OF SPACE Announced At Segerstrom Center For The Arts

Segerstrom Center for the Arts presents Secrets of Space, an interactive journey exploring the wonders of the cosmos as part of the Center's Spring 2022 Family series. Real life siblings Jolene and Phillipa O' Hara from Northern Ireland play Suni and Mae, an adventurous pair with big imaginations. With some magical illusions and state-of-the-art technology, these sisters take audiences on a journey beyond the solar system to discover the secrets of space.

Intended for children ages four and up and their families, this show is both a science lesson and a heartfelt story as Suni and Mae go from making paper airplanes in their childhood bedrooms to traveling across the galaxy. Paul McEneaney and Charles Way's script and Peter McCauley's compositions combined with Paula O'Reilly's choreography and Diana Ennis's set and costumes make for an eye-opening spectacle children are bound to fall in love with. Thebiglist.co.uk describes this show as "...a flashy, visual, magical but above all thoughtful experience which extends beyond the facts of space and time into the heart of life and living."

Put on your spacesuit and rocket in to Samueli Theater an hour before the performance to enjoy space themed activities. Experience a journey to Mars with a special virtual reality experience that puts you in the driver's seat of a spaceship. Create and launch your very own rocket with a hands on activity let by our partners at the Columbia Memorial Space Center. And don't forget your biggest smile for an out of this world photo op! Be sure to join us to unlock all the Secrets of Space!

The 10 a.m. Saturday April 2nd performance of "Secrets of Space" will be a sensory friendly/relaxed performance. To give everyone in our community the opportunity to experience the joy of attending a live performance, we now present a series of sensory-friendly/relaxed performances as part of our Family Series. These shows are designed specifically for those with sensory sensitivity to enjoy with their families

Cahoots NI is at the forefront of Northern Irish theater and is the leading professional theater company producing work for children. Since beginning operations in 2001, Cahoots NI has produced original, boldly innovative work for children, some staged in conventional theater venues and some in purpose-designed sites or specific locations, including schools and healthcare settings. Its work concentrates on combining the visual potential of theater with the age-old popularity of magic and illusion.

Segerstrom Center brings the best of professional youth performance to Orange County through the Family Series. As part of this subscription series, artists from around the world perform shows that are produced specifically for children ages 4 and up and their families. Performances also include free, fun activities for family to enjoy playing creatively together before the shows.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts applauds its Family Series media sponsor, Parenting OC.

Tickets for "Secrets of Space" at Segerstrom Center for the Arts are $20 and go on sale February 7th. They are available online at SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa or by calling (714) 556-2787. Group discounts for groups of 10 or more are available at (714) 755-0236. The Center offers many services for patrons with disabilities including removable wheelchair locations, binoculars and assistive listening devices. To learn more visit SCFTA.org/accessibilityinformation.