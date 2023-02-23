Photos: Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID Makes Magical Musical Waves In Orange County

Welcome to the Rose Center Theater, Orange County's premier civic performing arts venue and the home of Disney's The Little Mermaid. Friday and Saturday February 18 and 19 marked the opening of the highly anticipated live theater production, and we're giving you a first look at this spectacular show.

Based on the classic animated movie, The Little Mermaid has been adapted for the stage by the legendary Broadway team of Alan Menken, Howard Ashman, and Glenn Slater. The story follows the adventures of Ariel, a young mermaid who dreams of life on land and falls in love with a human prince. The show features all your favorite songs from the movie, as well as some new additions, and stunning visuals that transport you to the underwater kingdom.

From the moment you enter the Rose Center Theater, you'll feel the buzz of excitement in the air. The lobby was filled with families, friends, and couples eagerly waiting to take their seats and experience the magic of live theater. The theater itself is a beautiful space, with comfortable seating and excellent sightlines. The stage is brilliantly dressed, with stunning underwater visuals, as well as beautiful set pieces that will bring the world of "The Little Mermaid" to life.

As the lights go down, you'll be transported to the colorful and vibrant world of Ariel and her undersea friends. The opening number, "Fathoms Below," will set the stage for an unforgettable night of music and adventure. From there, you'll be treated to a whirlwind of memorable scenes and show-stopping musical numbers, including "Part of Your World," "Under the Sea," and "Kiss the Girl."

The cast of talented performers assembled by the Rose Center Theater for The Little Mermaid is truly exceptional. Leading lady, Ariel, played by the talented April Malina, had the audience captivated from her first appearance on stage. Her voice was both powerful and vulnerable, perfectly capturing the essence of the character. Other standout performances came from Trevyn, who brought a comedic flair to the role of Sebastian, and Lisa Katherine Taylor, who gave an impressive vocal performance as the villainous Ursula.

But it's not just the actors who made this show a success. The creative team behind the scenes, including Director and Musical Director Tim Nelson- who also impressively doubles as King Triton-, and choreographers Jennifer Matthews and Diane Makas, have truly outdone themselves. The costumes by Carole Zelinger were visually stunning, with the sets and lighting by Chris Caputo perfectly designed to enhance the mood of each scene.

Disney's The Little Mermaid is a must-see theater event in Orange County. This live theater production is a testament to the power of the performing arts, transporting audiences to a world of music, magic, and adventure. Whether you're a fan of Broadway or musical theater or just looking for a fun night out, The Little Mermaid has something for everyone. So, grab your family, friends, or significant other, and head on over to the Rose Center Theater for an unforgettable night of theater. Disney's The Little Mermaid is sure to be one of the biggest hits of the season, and you will not want to miss it!

For information and tickets visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2226775®id=121&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rosecentertheater.com%2Fdisneys-the-little-mermaid?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1