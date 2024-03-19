Orange County's Rose Center Theater To Present THE LIVING LORD'S SUPPER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This Easter, Orange County's Rose Center Theater in Westminster, CA will present a one-night-only production of The Living Lord's Supper. The show is a musicalized dramatization of Leonardo da Vinci's iconic painting.

Director and Musical Director Tim Nelson shares, "We're taking audiences on an intimate journey into the hearts and minds of the apostles. The moment Jesus utters those earth-shattering words, 'One of you will betray me,' the stage explodes with emotion. It's raw, it's real, and it's sure to leave you breathless."

The cast includes Vincent Aniceto as Phillip, Garrett Brown as Jesus, Chris Caputo as Matthew, Kristin Caputo as Thaddeus, Erik Duane as Judas, with Randall Goddard as Andrew, Scott Juhl as Simon, Charles Mariano as Peter, Jessie Reitz as Thomas, Cat Valentine as James the lesser, Sharon Selig as Bartholomew, Cliff Senior as James, and Raymond Tezanos as John.

The one-night-only performance will take place on Wednesday, March 27th, 2024 at 6:30 PM or 8:30 PM. Buy tickets here.