National Tour Of MISS SAIGON Comes To Segerstrom Center, 10/1-13

Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed new production of Boublil and Schönberg's legendary musical MISS SAIGON - a smash hit in London, Broadway and across the UK - will go on sale August 11 for its highly anticipated engagement at Segerstrom Center for the Arts for two weeks October 1 - 13, 2019.

Tickets to MISS SAIGON start at $26 and are available for purchase at SCFTA.org, by calling (714) 556-2787 and at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa.

For inquiries about group ticket savings for 10 or more, please call the Group Services office at (714) 755-0236. The 2:00 p.m. performance on Saturday, October 12 will include audio description, open captioning and sign-language interpretation. The Center offers many services for patrons with disabilities including removable wheelchair locations, binoculars and assistive listening devices.

This production is recommended for ages 14 and up. To learn more visit SCFTA.org/accessibilityinformation.





