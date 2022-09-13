National Dance Day West Coast Celebration Announced at the Segerstrom Center For The Arts

Segerstrom Center for the Arts will be hosting the 5th annual National Dance Day (NDD) in partnership with American Dance Movement (ADM). The Center will be teaming up with The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and The Raymond F. Kravis Center in a variety of official celebrations and community events across the country for this year's National Dance Day.

Recognized by Congress as a national day of dance, NDD promotes dance as a form of valuable exercise and artistic expression. The West Coast celebration at Segerstrom Center for the Arts includes hands-on workshops from Broadway dance with Lauren Lim Jackson to inclusive dance and movement with Studio D: Arts School for All Abilities and a bilingual Latin dance workshop taught in English and Spanish with Lyrik Cruz.

Enjoy performances by dance groups TUPUA, Straight Up Abilities, ABT Gillespie Students, Reverb Tap Company, Knowledge Breaking Crew, Saint City Breakdance and so much more!

For more information visit scfta.org