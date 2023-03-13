Musical Presentation Of Famous DaVinci's THE LIVING LORD'S SUPPER Comes To Orange County's Rose Center Theater

The Rose Center Theater invites you to experience the awe-inspiring performance of The Living Lord's Supper, a captivating live musical presentation of Leonardo DaVinci's iconic painting.

Get ready to be transported back in time as Jesus's disciples come to life on stage, each sharing their intimate journeys with Christ during the famous 'Last Supper,' asking the haunting question, "Is it me?" The Living Lord's Supper features stunning visuals, powerful performances, and a cast of talented performers who will bring Jesus's disciples to life before your very eyes.

According to Tim Nelson, the Director and Musical Director of The Living Lord's Supper, "This production is unlike any other, and we are thrilled to be bringing this iconic story to life. We have assembled an incredibly talented cast of performers who will transport the audience back in time to experience this powerful and emotional story in a compelling and unforgettable way." When talking about the music of the production Tim goes on to add "the musical score enhances the audience's experience of this iconic story and captures the emotion of the story, adding an extra layer of depth and power to the performance."

The Living Lord's Supper is appropriate for ages 5 and up, making it a perfect family event to celebrate the Easter season. Don't miss your chance to witness history come to life with The Living Lord's Supper at the Rose Center Theater. This Easter event is sure to be a powerful and moving experience that you will never forget.

The Living Lord's Supper will run for a limited one-night engagement at the Rose Center Theater on Thursday April 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.rosecentertheater.com. Get your tickets today and be a part of this unforgettable event!

Located in Orange County, the Rose Center Theater is a premier destination for live entertainment, featuring a 40-foot wide proscenium stage, a nearly 400-seat house, and spacious backstage performer areas. Operated by the non-profit Friends of the Abbey Center, the theater is dedicated to ensuring the arts remain a vital part of the community, and presents a variety of Broadway-style musicals each season. With a commitment to quality and a reputation for inspiring shows, the Rose Center Theater is a must-visit venue for theater-goers in the area.