Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Musical Presentation Of Famous DaVinci's THE LIVING LORD'S SUPPER Comes To Orange County's Rose Center Theater

The Living Lord's Supper features stunning visuals, powerful performances, and a cast of talented performers who will bring Jesus's disciples to life.

Mar. 13, 2023  

Musical Presentation Of Famous DaVinci's THE LIVING LORD'S SUPPER Comes To Orange County's Rose Center Theater

The Rose Center Theater invites you to experience the awe-inspiring performance of The Living Lord's Supper, a captivating live musical presentation of Leonardo DaVinci's iconic painting.

Get ready to be transported back in time as Jesus's disciples come to life on stage, each sharing their intimate journeys with Christ during the famous 'Last Supper,' asking the haunting question, "Is it me?" The Living Lord's Supper features stunning visuals, powerful performances, and a cast of talented performers who will bring Jesus's disciples to life before your very eyes.

According to Tim Nelson, the Director and Musical Director of The Living Lord's Supper, "This production is unlike any other, and we are thrilled to be bringing this iconic story to life. We have assembled an incredibly talented cast of performers who will transport the audience back in time to experience this powerful and emotional story in a compelling and unforgettable way." When talking about the music of the production Tim goes on to add "the musical score enhances the audience's experience of this iconic story and captures the emotion of the story, adding an extra layer of depth and power to the performance."

The Living Lord's Supper is appropriate for ages 5 and up, making it a perfect family event to celebrate the Easter season. Don't miss your chance to witness history come to life with The Living Lord's Supper at the Rose Center Theater. This Easter event is sure to be a powerful and moving experience that you will never forget.

The Living Lord's Supper will run for a limited one-night engagement at the Rose Center Theater on Thursday April 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.rosecentertheater.com. Get your tickets today and be a part of this unforgettable event!

Located in Orange County, the Rose Center Theater is a premier destination for live entertainment, featuring a 40-foot wide proscenium stage, a nearly 400-seat house, and spacious backstage performer areas. Operated by the non-profit Friends of the Abbey Center, the theater is dedicated to ensuring the arts remain a vital part of the community, and presents a variety of Broadway-style musicals each season. With a commitment to quality and a reputation for inspiring shows, the Rose Center Theater is a must-visit venue for theater-goers in the area.




MR. YUNIOSHI Returns to Sierra Madre Playhouse in May Photo
MR. YUNIOSHI Returns to Sierra Madre Playhouse in May
The breakout hit of Sierra Madre Playhouse's winter season, Mr. Yunioshi, returns for a limited engagement of four performances.
Nominations Announced For the OC Theatre Guild Awards Photo
Nominations Announced For the OC Theatre Guild Awards
On Saturday, January 21, 2023 during OC Theatre Guild’s membership meeting, the nominees for the second annual OCTG Theatre Awards were officially announced to the public. The awards ceremony, in which the winners will be revealed, has been scheduled for the evening of Monday, April 17, 2023 at the Samueli Theater at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa.
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF to Play The Fox in March Photo
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF to Play The Fox in March
The American Theatre Guild will present the innovative new production of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF. This production is part of the BROADWAY AT THE FOX IN RIVERSIDE SERIES and will take the Fox Performing Arts Center stage March 29–30, 2023.
Photos: Disneys THE LITTLE MERMAID Makes Magical Musical Waves In Orange County Photo
Photos: Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID Makes Magical Musical Waves In Orange County
Welcome to the Rose Center Theater, Orange County's premier civic performing arts venue and the home of Disney's The Little Mermaid. Friday and Saturday February 18 and 19 marked the opening of the highly anticipated live theater production, and we're giving you a first look at this spectacular show.

More Hot Stories For You


MR. YUNIOSHI Returns to Sierra Madre Playhouse in MayMR. YUNIOSHI Returns to Sierra Madre Playhouse in May
March 13, 2023

The breakout hit of Sierra Madre Playhouse's winter season, Mr. Yunioshi, returns for a limited engagement of four performances.
Nominations Announced For the OC Theatre Guild AwardsNominations Announced For the OC Theatre Guild Awards
March 1, 2023

On Saturday, January 21, 2023 during OC Theatre Guild’s membership meeting, the nominees for the second annual OCTG Theatre Awards were officially announced to the public. The awards ceremony, in which the winners will be revealed, has been scheduled for the evening of Monday, April 17, 2023 at the Samueli Theater at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa.
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF to Play The Fox in MarchFIDDLER ON THE ROOF to Play The Fox in March
February 26, 2023

The American Theatre Guild will present the innovative new production of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF. This production is part of the BROADWAY AT THE FOX IN RIVERSIDE SERIES and will take the Fox Performing Arts Center stage March 29–30, 2023.
Photos: Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID Makes Magical Musical Waves In Orange CountyPhotos: Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID Makes Magical Musical Waves In Orange County
February 23, 2023

Welcome to the Rose Center Theater, Orange County's premier civic performing arts venue and the home of Disney's The Little Mermaid. Friday and Saturday February 18 and 19 marked the opening of the highly anticipated live theater production, and we're giving you a first look at this spectacular show.
Segerstrom Center for the Arts Announces Cabaret, Jazz, and Chamber Musical Artists for the 23/24 SeasonSegerstrom Center for the Arts Announces Cabaret, Jazz, and Chamber Musical Artists for the 23/24 Season
February 22, 2023

Segerstrom Center for the Arts brings a stunning, world-class lineup for Cabaret, Jazz, and Chamber music this 2023 -2024 season. Artists for each genre have been thoughtfully curated and hand selected by the Center’s programming team to bring a unique and unforgettable experience to patrons in Orange County.
share