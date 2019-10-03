Megan Hilty to Headline Segerstrom Center's Cabaret Series

Segerstrom Center for the Arts proudly presents beloved stage and screen actress Megan Hilty for three concerts November 14 - 16, 2019 in Samueli Theater. Recognizable for her portrayal of Ivy Lynn in NBC's musical drama Smash, Hilty is also a seasoned Broadway performer and Tony nominee with star turns in shows such as Noises Off, 9 to 5 and Wicked. Most recently she portrayed country icon Patsy Cline in Lifetime's Patsy and Loretta. Versatile and utterly captivating, Hilty makes her Center solo debut in Samueli Theater's intimate, club-style setting performing a selection of songs from Smash, Broadway, the American Songbook and her albums.



Single tickets to see Megan Hilty are $89 and are available online at www.SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa or by calling (714) 556-2787. For inquiries about group ticket savings of 10 or more, please call the Group Services office at (714) 755-0236.



Segerstrom Center for the Arts applauds its corporate partners including Kia Motors America, Official Automotive Partner; and United Airlines, Official Airline.

Photo courtesy of Perennial Entertainment





