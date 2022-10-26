Mavis Staples Comes to the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall in December
The performance is on Friday, December 9, 2022 at 8:00 pm.
Segerstrom Center for the Arts presents Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Mavis Staples, with special guest, vocalist, pianist, and songwriter Kandace Springs for one performance only, Friday, December 9, 2022 at 8:00 pm at Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. Mavis returns to Orange County with her incomparable gospel singing and an array of her most reputable songs spanning from the Civil Rights era to some present-day classics. Kandace Springs will open for Mavis with the voice that Prince describes as "a voice that could melt snow."
Staples' achievements as both a gospel music pioneer and civil rights activist include a National Arts Awards Lifetime Achievement award, a Kennedy Center honor, and a Grammy. She marched with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., performed at John F. Kennedy's inauguration, and sang in Barack Obama's White House and has collaborated with musical icons such as Prince, Bob Dylan, Arcade Fire and Hozier. At 82 years old, Staples is not winding down from her music career, collaborating with singer-songwriter Ben Harper on her latest studio album "We Get By" which was chosen as a 'Favorite Blues Album' by ALLMUSIC. Hailed by NPR as "one of America's defining voices of freedom and peace," Staples doesn't just write songs, she creates emotionally uplifting tracks that audiences are bound to fall in love with.
Singer, songwriter, and pianist Kandace Springs is known for her unique blending of soul, jazz, and pop genres, making her the perfect opener for Mavis Staples. Her latest album, "The Women Who Raised Me" features renditions of songs by some of history's most iconic vocalists including Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, and Carmen McRae. Like Staples, her music appeals to young and old listeners alike. She believes that music can touch people, spread a message, keep the world sane.
Single tickets for Mavis Staples and Kandace Springs at Segerstrom Center for the Arts start at $39 and are now available online at SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa or by calling (714) 556-2787. For inquiries about group ticket discounts for 10 or more, call the Group Services office at (714) 755-0236.
More Hot Stories For You
October 26, 2022
South Coast Repertory gives a children's classic a modern twist with its Theatre for Young Audiences and Families production of Snow White. Adapted by Greg Banks and directed by H. Adam Harris, Snow White runs Nov. 4-20 on the Julianne Argyros Stage.
Mavis Staples Comes to the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall in December
October 26, 2022
Segerstrom Center for the Arts presents Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Mavis Staples, with special guest, vocalist, pianist, and songwriter Kandace Springs for one performance only, Friday, December 9, 2022 at 8:00 pm at Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall.
Flamenco Legend: Farruquito Intimo Announced At Renée And Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall
October 24, 2022
Segerstrom Center for the Arts announces as part of its 2022-2023 dance series, Farruquito Flamenco, on Wednesday, November 9 at 8:00 pm, in Segerstrom Hall.
Tony-Winning Musical AVENUE Q Runs Now Through October 23 At The Gem Theatre
October 21, 2022
AVENUE Q is showing now through October 23 at Garden Grove's historic GEM THEATRE presented by the award-winning One More Productions - one of Southern California's leading musical theater companies.
South Coast Repertory Adds Extra Performance of NINA SIMONE: FOUR WOMEN
October 14, 2022
Due to popular demand, South Coast Repertory (Artistic Director David Ivers and Managing Director Paula Tomei) added an extra performance to its season-opening production of Nina Simone: Four Women by Christina Ham.