Mariinsky Ballet & Orchestra Open Segerstrom Center's 19-20 Dance Season

Segerstrom Center for the Arts is pleased to welcome the return of Russia's renowned Mariinsky Ballet and Orchestra October 16 - 20, 2019 in Segerstrom Hall. The prominent company from St. Petersburg opens the Center's 2019 - 2020 International Dance Season performing Marius Petipa's timeless epic La Bayadere. Set against the sweeping vistas and grand temples of mystical India, this Russian classic is a glorious tale of forbidden love and betrayal. One of the most popular full-length works in the classical ballet canon, La Bayadere is a tour de force with performances by the Mariinsky's incomparable ballet stars and the evocative score of Ludwig Minkus performed live by the Mariinsky Orchestra.

Tickets for La Bayadere and the entire 2019 - 2020 International Dance Season will go on sale Monday, July 15 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets are available for purchase online at SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa or by calling (714) 556-2787. For inquiries about group ticket discounts for 10 or more, call the Group Services office at (714) 755-0236.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts' International Dance Series is made possible by the Audrey Steele Burnand Endowed Fund for International Dance, the Segerstrom Foundation Endowment for Great Performances and the Orange County Community Foundation. La Bayadere is presented with special underwriting from Michelle Rohe?. Segerstrom Center for the Arts applauds its corporate partners including Kia Motors America, Official Automotive Partner; and United Airlines, Official Airline. Classical KUSC and Coast Magazine are Media Partners of the International Dance Series.

Photo by Natasha Razina, State Academic Mariinsky Theatre





