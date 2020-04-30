MEAN GIRLS Postponed at Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Segerstrom Center for the Arts has announced the postponement of upcoming Broadway Series performances of Mean Girls, originally scheduled for June 16 - 28, 2020. The Center continues to work diligently to reschedule national tour engagements where possible and hopes to reschedule Mean Girls into a future season.

Patrons with tickets to Mean Girls may return them to the Center as a donation and receive a tax deduction for the full value. They may also exchange tickets for a gift certificate or credit that can be used for another engagement or receive a refund for the full value of the tickets.

With Center offices and box office closed for walk-up business, patrons are asked to contact the Center at www.scfta.org/about/ticket-options.aspx to let them know how they would like the Center to handle their tickets. They will be contacted with confirmation. Due to the volume of inquiries and personalized attention given to each person, the Center expresses its gratitude for the patience of every ticketholder.

For additional information and updates, the public is requested to visit:

www.scfta.org/See-a-Show/CrushCOVID/COVID-19-Preparedness.aspx





Related Articles Shows View More Costa Mesa Stories

More Hot Stories For You