MARY POPPINS Brings A Magical Holiday Spectacle To The Rose Center Theater This December

The Rose Center Theater has announced that after its record breaking and sold out run, Disney & Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins will make its return to the Rose this holiday season!

Performances to run December 1st through 3rd and December 14th through 17th and a jolly holly holiday extravaganza filled with music, laughter, and entertainment. This Disney classic features original music and lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman, with a captivating book by Julian Fellowes. Anthony Drewe and George Stiles contribute new songs and additional music and lyrics.

The heartwarming story follows the Banks family as they embark on a whimsical journey guided by the magical nanny, Mary Poppins. Together, they rediscover the power of family and the limitless possibilities of imagination. Audiences who attend this highly anticipated production can expect to be transported to old London Town and enjoy all of the classic tunes we've come to learn and love, such as "A Spoonful of Sugar," "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious," and "Chim Chim Cher-ee."

According to Director and Musical Director Tim Nelson, "This show is simply put - pure magic! A real feel-good show for the entire family this holiday season!" Choreographer Diane Makas shared her excitement, saying, "Mary Poppins is such a cherished classic that tugs at the heartstrings. I'm constantly inspired by the depth of the story, and I'm working to ensure that the choreography reflects that emotional depth of the show." Technical Director Chris Caputo added, "Re-creating the magical world of Mary Poppins is a challenge that the theater is ready to conquer. We are hard at work crafting the intricate sets to do justice to the enchantment that audiences have come to expect with this Disney favorite."

Don't miss the chance to experience the holly, jolly, magic of Mary Poppins at the Rose Center Theater. Tickets are available for purchase now, with single tickets starting at just $20.

For more information, please visit rosecentertheater.com/disney-mary-poppins, or contact our box office at RoseCTBoxOffice@gmail.com or leave a message at 714-793-1150 ext. 1.