Lila Downs Returns To Segerstrom Center For The Arts in November

Mexican-American singer Lila Downs will return to Segerstrom Center for the Arts on November 8, 2022, with a concert that will feature her signature Latin-influenced sound. Winner of six Latin Grammys and one Grammy, Downs is one of the most powerful and unique voices that exist today. Downs' music reflects the cultures of Oaxaca, Mexico, and the U.S., in which she grew up. She sings in Spanish and English, sometimes incorporating indigenous Mixtec, Zapotec and Maya. With a symbolic stage presence and emotional storytelling through song, her singing transcends all language barriers.

Born and raised in both Oaxaca and Minnesota, Lila Downs is the daughter of a Mixtec Indigenous woman and Anglo-American father. She has written narratives of Indigenous resistance protecting the original vision of the sacred plants and food of her Oaxacan culture while keeping the traditions of the American continent. A passionate human rights activist, Lila Downs's lyrics often reflect stories of social injustice and the experiences within the suppressed Latin American stories of women of indigenous and working-class origins.

Lila Downs's music embraces influences from the folkloric and ranchera music of Mexico to the music of the southern United States, crossing barriers and generating sounds that go from Folk, Jazz, Folkloric Blues, Indigena, and ranchera to Hip Hop.

Tickets for "Lila Downs" at Segerstrom Center for the Arts start at $39. They are available online at SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa or by calling (714) 556-2787. Group discounts for groups of 10 or more are available at (714) 755-0236. The Center offers many services for patrons with disabilities including removable wheelchair locations, binoculars and assistive listening devices. To learn more visit SCFTA.org/accessibilityinformation.