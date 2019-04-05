Lea Salonga Kicks Off Her North American Tour in Costa Mesa

After taking some time off to heal from a skiing injury earlier this year, one of Broadway's biggest voices, Lea Salonga, is ready to kick-off the North American leg of her Lea Salonga: The Human Heart Tour on Friday, April 5th in Costa Mesa, CA at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts.



To date, the tour has sold-out 15 of the 26 North American stops.



Most recently, Salonga wrapped her role as 'Erzulie,' the goddess of love, in the Broadway revival of Once On This Island, which won the 2018 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical and garnered a 2019 Grammy Nomination for Best Musical Theater Album. Following the show's widely successful run, she then traveled to Los Angeles for a brief three-night engagement as 'Grace Farrell' in Annie, alongside an all-star cast at the famed concert venue, The Hollywood Bowl.



Now, Salonga is thrilled to be back touring and meeting her incredible fans.



"I've really been looking forward to performing in all of these beautiful venues - including our opening night in the gorgeous Segerstrom concert hall," says Salonga. "I'm excited, nervous and cannot wait!"



For ticketing and additional information on Lea Salonga, please visit https://leasalonga.com/

Known across the world for her powerful voice and perfect pitch, Lea Salonga is a singer and actress who is best known for her TonyAward winning role in Miss Saigon. In addition to the Tony, she has won the Olivier, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World Awards, in the field of musical theatre. She was also the first Asian to play Eponine in the musical Les Misérables on Broadway and returned to the beloved show as Fantine in the 2006 revival. Lea has toured all over the world, performing sold out concerts in such locations as the Sydney Opera House, Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, London's O2 Arena, Singapore's Esplanade (twice), Kuala Lumpur Convention Center (twice), Hong Kong Cultural Center (multiple times), Queen Sirikit Convention Center in Bangkok, Carnegie Hall in New York, and in various venues in Vancouver, Sacramento, San Diego, Phoenix, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Regina, Calgary, San Bernardino, Cerritos and San Francisco. She was also the first artist to sell out two shows at Brigham Young University's deJong Concert Hall in Provo, Utah since The Kings Singers in 2009. Many fans of all ages recognize Lea as the singing voice of Princess Jasmine from Aladdin and Fa Mulan for Mulan and Mulan II. For her portrayal of the beloved princesses, the Walt Disney Company bestowed her with the honor of "Disney Legend" in August of 2011.





