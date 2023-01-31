Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Laguna Art Museum Presents Southern California Contemporary Art: Gifts From The Stuart Spence And Judith Vida-Spence Collection

The exhibition will be on view from February 4, 2023 through July 2023.

Jan. 31, 2023  

Laguna Art Museum will present Southern California Contemporary Art: Gifts from the Stuart Spence and Judith Vida-Spence Collection on view from February 4, 2023, through July 2023.

For more than thirty years, the Spences collected and lived with contemporary art in their home in Los Angeles, as well as lending pieces to exhibitions and making significant donations to art museums-most notably Laguna Art Museum.

This major gift by Judy and Stuart Spence to Laguna Art Museum includes artwork from the 1970s to the present spanning California Conceptualism, West Coast Pop and Los Angeles's Lowbrow art movement.

Some of the notable artists included in this exhibition are Kim Abeles, Sandow Birk, John Baldessari, Annette Bird, Lynn Coleman, Allen Ruppersberg, Corey Stein, Chris Wilder, Holly Wilder and Suzanne Williams.

"We are incredibly grateful to the Spence's for their generosity in sharing their extensive art collection with Laguna Art Museum," said Julie Perlin Lee, Executive Director of Laguna Art Museum. "The exhibition will celebrate Stuart Spence's legacy and Judy's continued passion for the arts, as well as our mission of presenting art that illuminates the California experience."

For more information about Southern California Contemporary Art: Gifts from the Stuart Spence and Judith Vida-Spence Collection, visit lagunaartmuseum.org.

Laguna Art Museum exists to engage and enlighten people of all ages through art that embodies and preserves the California experience. Laguna Art Museum presents exhibitions relevant to California art and artists throughout the year and is home to the annual Art & Nature Festival celebrating the museum's unique relationship to the environment.

For more information, please visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org.




South Coast Repertory Announces Programming and Schedule Changes to Current SeasonSouth Coast Repertory Announces Programming and Schedule Changes to Current Season
January 31, 2023

South Coast Repertory has announced that it will make programming and schedule changes to the current 2022-23 season. Prelude to a Kiss, The Musical, which was to have its world premiere this spring has been postponed until spring 2024. 
Photos: First Look at Rita Rudner in STAGED at Laguna PlayhousePhotos: First Look at Rita Rudner in STAGED at Laguna Playhouse
January 28, 2023

LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE presents Rita Rudner in STAGED, written by Martin Bergman & Rita Rudner and directed by Martin Bergman. STAGED, currently in previews, opens on Sunday, January 29 at 5:30pm and performs through Sunday, February 12 at the Laguna Playhouse. Check out the photos here!
Laguna Beach FOA Foundation Now Accepting 2023 Grant ApplicationsLaguna Beach FOA Foundation Now Accepting 2023 Grant Applications
January 21, 2023

The FOA Foundation has announced applications for 2023 Art Grants. Nonprofit organizations with programs promoting fine arts in and about the City of Laguna Beach may apply. The submission deadline is February 28, 2023.
Photos: First Look at GREASE at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing ArtsPhotos: First Look at GREASE at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts
January 20, 2023

La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment have released production photos from their upcoming “electrifying” musical GREASE, with book, music & lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey, musical direction by Ryan O’Connell, choreography by Christopher M. Albrecht and directed by Kari Hayter. Check out the photos here!
Les Michaels Memorial Concert Will Be Held at the Arthur Newman Theatre Next WeekendLes Michaels Memorial Concert Will Be Held at the Arthur Newman Theatre Next Weekend
January 20, 2023

Les Michaels, a cabaret producer and singer in Palm Springs and Los Angeles who presented an ongoing Open Mic Cabaret Series at the Arthur Newman Theatre in the Joslyn Center in Palm Desert for many years, passed away unexpectedly on November 3, 2022 of a heart attack.  Les Michaels is survived by his husband, Rick Valencia.
