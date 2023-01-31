Laguna Art Museum Presents Southern California Contemporary Art: Gifts From The Stuart Spence And Judith Vida-Spence Collection

Laguna Art Museum will present Southern California Contemporary Art: Gifts from the Stuart Spence and Judith Vida-Spence Collection on view from February 4, 2023, through July 2023.

For more than thirty years, the Spences collected and lived with contemporary art in their home in Los Angeles, as well as lending pieces to exhibitions and making significant donations to art museums-most notably Laguna Art Museum.

This major gift by Judy and Stuart Spence to Laguna Art Museum includes artwork from the 1970s to the present spanning California Conceptualism, West Coast Pop and Los Angeles's Lowbrow art movement.

Some of the notable artists included in this exhibition are Kim Abeles, Sandow Birk, John Baldessari, Annette Bird, Lynn Coleman, Allen Ruppersberg, Corey Stein, Chris Wilder, Holly Wilder and Suzanne Williams.

"We are incredibly grateful to the Spence's for their generosity in sharing their extensive art collection with Laguna Art Museum," said Julie Perlin Lee, Executive Director of Laguna Art Museum. "The exhibition will celebrate Stuart Spence's legacy and Judy's continued passion for the arts, as well as our mission of presenting art that illuminates the California experience."

For more information about Southern California Contemporary Art: Gifts from the Stuart Spence and Judith Vida-Spence Collection, visit lagunaartmuseum.org.

Laguna Art Museum exists to engage and enlighten people of all ages through art that embodies and preserves the California experience. Laguna Art Museum presents exhibitions relevant to California art and artists throughout the year and is home to the annual Art & Nature Festival celebrating the museum's unique relationship to the environment.

