Grossmont College Theatre Arts Presents A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

The award-winning Stagehouse Theatre at Grossmont College ends its 2022-2023 season with William Shakespeare's renowned comedic play, A Midsummer Night's Dream, directed by Jersten Seraile.

Shakespeare's hilarious fairytale about the fickleness of love comes to life on the stage just in time for spring. Spend the evening in an enchanted forest filled with fairies, a quartet of confused royals, and a troupe of actors desperately trying to put on a play for the king.

"I'm thrilled to direct A Midsummer Night's Dream at Grossmont College," says Jersten Seraile. "Our production is a celebration of identity and all things that make us unique while also reflecting back on the systemic barriers in our communities and society as a whole. My hope is that audiences will walk away from this production reflecting on how we as a community can lead with love and grace in our day-to-day lives. It's such a joy collaborating with these young artists and can't wait to open this show!"

The cast of A Midsummer Night's Dream include Ali Al-Sudany as Lysander, Cecilia Cuevas as Hermia, Kaitlyn Dupuy as Titania, Riley Ellis as Oberon, Ava-Marie Esser as Peter Quince/ Pease Blossom, Stephen Foo as Francis Flute/ Cobweb, Jacob Human as Puck, Colby Koo as Philostrate, Klarissa Miller as Helena, Tori Mitchell as Hippolyta, Becca Moore as Tom Snout, Gabby Muñoz as Snug/ Mote, Ryan Robbins as Egeus/ Mustardseed, Angie Rodriguez as Nick Bottom, Aubrey Schreier as Robin Starveling, Ace In Spadesz as Theseus, and Ryan Zook as Demetrius.

A Midsummer Night's Dream will play in the Stagehouse Theatre on the Grossmont College campus (8800 Grossmont College Drive, El Cajon, 92020). Performances will run May 18 - May 27, 2023. The performance schedule is Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 pm, and Saturdays at 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm. Tickets are available online at www.Stagehousetheatre.com, or by phone at (619) 644-7234. Ticket prices are $16 for the general public, $12 for seniors and military personnel, and $10 for students.

Free parking is available to all guests in Lot 1 outside the Performing & Visual Arts Center.

The Theatre Arts Department at Grossmont College is renowned for its critically acclaimed productions at the Stagehouse Theatre, providing a professional entry to practice their craft both on stage and behind the scenes.