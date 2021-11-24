Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons Return By Popular Demand to the Segerstrom Center For The Arts

Segerstrom Center for the Arts welcomes back Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons for a special night of his greatest hits! Oh, what a story! Valli, who came to fame in 1962 as the lead singer of the Four Seasons, is hotter than ever in the 21st century.

The performance is set for January 30, 2022.

The group released one smash after another: "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Walk Like a Man," "Dawn (Go Away)," "Ronnie," "Rag Doll," "Save It For Me," "Big Man in Town", "Bye Bye Baby (Baby, Goodbye)." "Can't Take My Eyes Off You", Who Loves You" and "December 1963 (Oh, What a Night)."Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons sold more than 100 million records and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, only five years after the Hall opened. The long-running hit Broadway musical Jersey Boys introduced the music of Frankie Valli to new generations.

Single tickets start at $49 and are available online at SCFTA.org, by calling (714) 556-2787 and at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa.

Audience Advisory: Our updated COVID-19 policy requires ticket holders to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 to attend all indoor performances and events at Segerstrom Center for the Arts. "Fully vaccinated" means your performance is at least 14 days after your final vaccine dose. To enter the theatre, please bring a photo ID (for guests over 18 years old) and proof of vaccination, either your physical vaccination card, a picture of your vaccination card, or a digital vaccination record. Most California residents may request a digital vaccination record at myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov

Masks are required at all times for all patrons and visitors regardless of vaccination status in all indoor spaces at Segerstrom Center. Performance ticket holders who do not comply with these policies will not be admitted.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts is an innovative, nonprofit arts organization committed to supporting artistic excellence, creating impactful educational programs, and dedicated to engaging a culturally connected, inclusive and vital Orange County community for all, through the power of live performance.

As the leading cultural arts hub, the Center presents a variety of programming with performances by international dance companies, Broadway national tours, jazz and cabaret musicians, chamber orchestras and ensembles, comedy, and speaker series. Through the Education and Community Engagement departments, the Center also delivers family-friendly programming and performances on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza; these events include outdoor movie screenings, concerts, dance classes, diverse festivals and more.

With six venues on a beautiful multi-disciplinary campus, Segerstrom Center for the Arts proudly serves as the artistic home to three of the region's major performing arts organizations: Pacific Symphony, Philharmonic Society of Orange County and Pacific Chorale as well as two independently acclaimed organizations: Tony Award-winning South Coast Repertory and a site designated as the future home of the Orange County Museum of Art. Segerstrom Center is also home to the American Ballet Theatre William J. Gillespie School and Studio D, Arts School for All Abilities.