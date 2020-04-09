Experience Catalina Island Museum's Art Exhibits From Anywhere Through Virtual Programming

Catalina Island Museum has announced "CIM Sessions," a series of virtual offerings, experiences, and online resources for all ages through the museum's social media platforms and website designed to connect and inspire people through arts and culture. Follow along from all over the world on the museum's social media platforms @CatalinaMuseum on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter or online at catalinamuseum.org to explore the museum and experience its world-class art exhibitions.

"We recognize the value art and artistic expression carries during a time of need," said Julie Perlin Lee, Catalina Island Museum Executive Director. "We are committed to preserving arts and culture and proud to make these resources accessible through digital and innovative experiences for people to connect, educate, and engage with the museum's world-class art offerings and resources from the comfort and safety of their own home."

Highlights of the upcoming "CIM Sessions" on social media include:

Virtual Museum Tours: Experience the #MuseumFromHome with weekly virtual tours of the museum's immersive and interactive galleries and explore the current exhibits on the museum's social media platforms.

#MuseumMomentofZen: Take a deep breath and a moment to pause with weekly zen moments offering audiences a moment of calmness and relaxation as the museum shares calming artworks from its collections.

Artist Social Media Takeovers and Live-Streams: Tune into the museum's social media platforms for live-stream Q&As and interactive artist demonstrations with hands-on art making activities to follow along with at home.

Catalina Art Paws: While the museum may be closed to the public, experience the exhibits through the eyes of the museum's favorite companions. Follow along behind-the-scenes on social media as Catalina's four-legged friends explore the museum's exhibits and offerings.

"CIM Sessions" including virtual museum tours, #MuseumMomentofZen, live-streams, and artist takeovers will rotate weekly every Friday at 11:30 a.m. on the museum's social media platforms @CatalinaMuseum on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Museum's digital resources accessible online at catalinamuseum.org include:

Catalina Ambassadors: Schools are closed but children can keep learning through at-home education art projects and digital puzzles of the museum's collections. Download the materials, activities, and instructions here on the museum's website. Share what art projects are created at home using the #CatalinaDraws.

#CIMColors: Print out free downloadable coloring pages from a coloring book in the museum's permanent collection for children and adults to create their own works of art based on scenes from Catalina Island. Download the PDFs here. Share the artworks on social media using #CIMColors.

Catalina Island Museum looks forward to welcoming back museum members and the public to enjoy its current exhibitions Catalina Paintings: Night and Day, Soot & Water: Gyotaku Records of Catalina, The History of Catalina Island and the upcoming U.S. debuts of Frida Kahlo: Through the Lens of Nickolas Muray and Titanic: Real Artifacts, Real People, Real Stories.



For additional reading materials and resources, visit the museum's online store for craft kits, books for all ages as well as apparel, one-of-a-kind artworks, and gifts shipped directly to the home. To help keep the art and culture of the iconic Santa Catalina Island alive, please support the museum by texting "Magic" to 50155 or visiting catalinamuseum.org/donate.





