Doric String Quartet Makes Segerstrom Center Debut Joined By Marc Andre-Hamelin

Segerstrom Center for the Arts' 2019-2020 Chamber Music Series continues with Doric String Quartet on February 13, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. in Samueli Theater.

The acclaimed ensemble is joined by piano virtuoso Marc-André Hamelin in a program that includes Hamelin's Piano Quintet in addition to works by Sibelius and Dvořák. Quartet members include Alex Redington, violin; Ying Xue, violin; Hélène Clément, viola; and John Myerscough, cello.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts applauds the Colburn Foundation for its support of the Chamber Music Series and its corporate partners including Kia Motors America, Official Automotive Partner; and United Airlines, Official Airline. This performance of the Doric String Quartet is underwritten by the E. Nakamichi Foundation.

Single tickets start at $29 and are available online at www.SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa or by calling (714) 556-2787. For inquiries about group ticket savings of 10 or more, please call the Group Services office at (714) 755-0236.







