Disney's Practically Perfect Musical MARY POPPINS Flies In To Orange County

The Rose Center Theater has announced its upcoming production of Disney & Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins, running from June 30th to July 16th. The musical features original music and lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman, with a book by Julian Fellowes. New songs and additional music and lyrics are by Anthony Drewe and George Stiles.

"We're thrilled to bring this iconic story to life on our stage," said Director Tim Nelson. "The music, the characters, and the themes of Mary Poppins are timeless and resonate with audiences of all ages. We're excited to share this magical adventure with the community."

The story follows the Banks family as they receive a visit from the magical nanny Mary Poppins, who takes them on a series of unforgettable adventures. Along the way, they learn the importance of family and the power of imagination.As audiences join the Banks family on their adventure, they'll be swept away by classic songs such as "A Spoonful of Sugar," "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious," and "Chim Chim Cher-ee."

"Mary Poppins is a beloved classic that has touched the hearts of generations," said Choreographer Diane Makas. "As we prepare for this production of Mary Poppins, I am constantly inspired by the depth and complexity of the characters and story, and am working hard to choreograph dances that do justice to the emotional depth of the show." Technical Director Chris Caputo added, "As a designer and technical director, bringing such a magical world like Mary Poppins to life is always exciting. We are hard at work building the intricate sets and creating the magic that will draw the audience into the imagination of Mary Poppins."

Don't miss the chance to experience the magic of Mary Poppins at the Rose Center Theater. Tickets are available for purchase now, starting at just $19. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Click Here.

Performance Dates & Times:

June 30 to July 16

Opening Night: Friday June 30 at 7:30 PM

*Gala Performance: Saturday July 1 at 7:30 PM

Closing Performance: Sunday July 16 at 2:00 PM

7:30 PM Evening Performances: June 30, July 1, 7, 8, 14, and 15

2:00 PM Matinee Performances: July 2, 9, and 16

*Opening Gala; Join us on Friday June 30 at 7:30 PM for a magical evening full of food, drinks, with the cast and crew!

The Rose Center Theater offers discounted rates for groups of 20+ and for our military & first responder patrons.For more information contact our box office at RoseCTBoxOffice@gmail.com or leave a message at 714-793-1150 ext. 1.