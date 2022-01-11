Dave Brubeck Centennial Celebration Announced at Segerstrom Center

Segerstrom Center for the Arts celebrates the centennial of one the most influential figures in the history of jazz, the legendary pianist and composer Dave Brubeck by presenting a Dave Brubeck Centennial Celebration on Friday, February 4, 2022, at 7:30pm at Segerstrom Hall.

The all-star lineup of talent coming together to pay tribute to this most beloved artist, includes longtime favorites of Center Jazz audiences the Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra, the Brubeck Brothers Quartet, and five-time GRAMMY winning vocalist and NEA Jazz Master Dianne Reeves.

The Brubeck Brothers Quartet features Dave's two sons, composer, pianist, bass and bass trombone player Chris Brubeck, and drummer Dan Brubeck, along with guitarist and composer Mike DeMicco, and pianist and composer Chuck Lamb. Each member of the quartet performed and toured with Dave, bringing unique insight into Dave's music and jazz itself.

Single tickets for Dave Brubeck Centennial Celebration at Segerstrom Center for the Arts start at $39 and are now available online at SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa or by calling (714) 556-2787. For inquiries about group ticket discounts for 10 or more, call the Group Services office at (714) 755-0236.