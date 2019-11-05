Damien & Nicole: Reflections Of A Lifetime In The Theater Will Come to Gem Theatre

2019 Cabaret Series finale, DAMIEN & NICOLE: REFLECTIONS ON A LIFETIME IN THEATER opens November 8 at Garden Grove's historic GEM THEATRE presented by the award-winning One More Productions - one of Southern California's leading musical theater companies.

For the first time ever, One More Productions co-founders, Damien Lorton and Nicole Cassesso will take the stage together to share colorful stories and songs from a lifetime spent in the theater.

Nicole is the co-founder and Executive Director of One More Productions. She has produced over 60 award-winning theatrical productions and special events, including co-creating and co-writing the audience favorite, The Holiday Gem. She was named the LA Times's "2017 Woman of the Year" for her contributions to theater and the arts and has received critical acclaim for her work on stage. You probably recognize Damien as the voice of The GEM, Damien has been the Artistic Director of One More Productions for the past 15 years and under his Artistic Leadership, One More Productions has grown into one of Southern California's leading theater companies taking the spotlight yet again this past year with having record-breaking sell-out houses and producing one triumphant hit after another!

DAMIEN & NICOLE: REFLECTIONS OF A LIFETIME IN THE THEATER is directed by Damien Lorton. This special event is the grand finale of the special year-long celebration of the 15th Anniversary of One More Productions.

Performances runs from Friday, November 8 through Sunday, November 10 at the Gem Theatre. The Friday and Saturday shows start at 8 pm and the Sunday show starts at 3 pm. Admission tickets are $30 each.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call One More Productions at (714) 741-9550, ext. 221, or visit the website at www.onemoreproductions.com.





