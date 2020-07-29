Costa Mesa's The Camp Provides Socially Distant Entertainment with Concerts at The Camp

Concerts at The Camp, a live drive-in concert event at The Camp in Costa Mesa, is spotlighting regional talent with social distance guidelines in place.

Guests can enjoy the shows from their vehicles with free admission. Local restaurants and other small businesses are set up during the concerts that guests can support.

Concerts are held every Thursday starting at 5:30 p.m. The Camp is located at 2937 Bristol Street in Costa Mesa.

Learn about upcoming concerts and vendors, plus a list of health regulation guidelines, HERE.

The CAMP is a green, eco-friendly retail campus dedicated to an active, healthy lifestyle mindful of environmentalism and supportive of the local community. The CAMP balances culture, sophistication, and functionality, blurring the boundaries between nature and everyday bustle of life in Orange County, California.



Throughout the year, The CAMP hosts several educational events, art shows, and exhibits to bring the community together and provide information on how to enjoy a healthy lifestyle.

