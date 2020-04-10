City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra Will Perform With Mirga Grazinyte-Tyla at Segerstrom Concert Hall

Article Pixel Apr. 10, 2020  
City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra Will Perform With Mirga Grazinyte-Tyla at Segerstrom Concert Hall

City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra will perform at Segerstrom Concert Hall on October 11, 2020. The concert will feature Mirga Gražinyte-Tyla, conductor and Gidon Kremer, violin.

Programme:

RAVEL: La Valse
WEINBERG: Violin Concerto in G minor, Op. 67
ADÈS: Orchestra Suite from "Angel Symphony"
DEBUSSY: La Mer

Opening Night of the Philharmonic Society's 2020-21 season features brilliant young Lithuanian conductor Mirga Gražinyte-Tyla leading the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra in Ravel's waltz-inspired La Valse and Debussy's animated La Mer. Violinist Gidon Kremer then joins them for Weinberg's splendid Violin Concerto. More information about the performance can be found at PhilharmonicSociety.org.

Single Tickets on sale August 2020. 2020/21 subscriptions are currently available at PhilharmonicSociety.org/Subscribe



Related Articles View More Costa Mesa Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Part 22
  • Live Nation Announces Credit Agreement Amendment, Additional Revolving Credit Facility And Cost Reduction Program
  • Producing 102 Session Will Be Hosted By Tony Winners Sue Gilad And Larry Rogowsky
  • New Study Estimates $4.5 Billion In Pandemic Losses for the Arts Sector So Far