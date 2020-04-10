City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra Will Perform With Mirga Grazinyte-Tyla at Segerstrom Concert Hall

City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra will perform at Segerstrom Concert Hall on October 11, 2020. The concert will feature Mirga Gražinyte-Tyla, conductor and Gidon Kremer, violin.

Programme:

RAVEL: La Valse

WEINBERG: Violin Concerto in G minor, Op. 67

ADÈS: Orchestra Suite from "Angel Symphony"

DEBUSSY: La Mer

Opening Night of the Philharmonic Society's 2020-21 season features brilliant young Lithuanian conductor Mirga Gražinyte-Tyla leading the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra in Ravel's waltz-inspired La Valse and Debussy's animated La Mer. Violinist Gidon Kremer then joins them for Weinberg's splendid Violin Concerto. More information about the performance can be found at PhilharmonicSociety.org.

