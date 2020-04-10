City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra Will Perform With Mirga Grazinyte-Tyla at Segerstrom Concert Hall
City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra will perform at Segerstrom Concert Hall on October 11, 2020. The concert will feature Mirga Gražinyte-Tyla, conductor and Gidon Kremer, violin.
Programme:
RAVEL: La Valse
WEINBERG: Violin Concerto in G minor, Op. 67
ADÈS: Orchestra Suite from "Angel Symphony"
DEBUSSY: La Mer
Opening Night of the Philharmonic Society's 2020-21 season features brilliant young Lithuanian conductor Mirga Gražinyte-Tyla leading the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra in Ravel's waltz-inspired La Valse and Debussy's animated La Mer. Violinist Gidon Kremer then joins them for Weinberg's splendid Violin Concerto. More information about the performance can be found at PhilharmonicSociety.org.
Single Tickets on sale August 2020. 2020/21 subscriptions are currently available at PhilharmonicSociety.org/Subscribe