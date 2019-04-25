Casting Announced For CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY At Segerstrom Center

The producers and Segerstrom Center for the Arts are pleased to announce casting for the national tour of Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY, which will play Segerstrom Hall May 28 - June 9, 2019. As previously announced, Broadway veteran Noah Weisberg (South Pacific, Enron, Elf, Legally Blonde) will star as the extraordinary chocolate maker, Willy Wonka, with Henry Boshart (age 10), Collin Jeffery (age 11) and Rueby Wood (age 11), alternating in the title role of Charlie Bucket.

They will be joined by James Young as Grandpa Joe, Amanda Rose as Mrs. Bucket, Jessica Cohen as Veruca Salt, Madeleine Doherty as Mrs. Teavee, Kathy Fitzgerald as Mrs. Gloop, Nathaniel Hackmann as Mr. Salt, Daniel Quadrino as Mike Teavee, David Samuel as Mr. Beauregarde, Brynn Williams as Violet Beauregarde, Matt Wood as Augustus Gloop. The 36-member company also includes Sarah Bowden, Elijah Dillehay, Alex Dreschke, Jess Fry, David R. Gordon, Chavon Hampton, Sabrina Harper, Benjamin Howes, Karen Hyland, Lily Kaufmann, David Paul Kidder, Jennifer Jill Malenke, Joe Moeller, Tanisha Moore, Claire Neumann, Caylie Rose Newcom, Joel Newsome, Kevin Nietzel, Kristin Piro, Clyde Voce, Armando Yearwood Jr., and Borris Anthony York.

Tickets to Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY start at $29 and are on sale now at SCFTA.org, by calling (714) 556-2787 and at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa. For inquiries about group ticket savings for 10 or more, please call the Group Services office at (714) 755- 0236. The 2:00 p.m. performance on Saturday, June 8 will include audio description, open captioning and sign-language interpretation. The Center offers many services for patrons with disabilities including removable wheelchair locations, binoculars and assistive listening devices. To learn more visit SCFTA.org/accessibilityinformation.





Related Articles Shows View More Costa Mesa Stories

More Hot Stories For You