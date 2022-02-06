CHICAGO: TEEN EDITION Comes To Irvine High School

Irvine High School is set to present Chicago: Teen Edition this March from the 3rd until the 5th. This scaled-down, 90-minute production takes place in Illinois in the late 1920s. Jazz star Velma Kelly is at the peak of her game as the drama unfolds. Roxie Hart, a married woman, has slipped into an illicit affair at home with her boyfriend, Fred Casely. Amos realizes his wife lies to cover up her affair and turns against her.

Roxie confesses to the matter and the murder in a fit of rage. Convicted and sent to death row, Roxie and another "Merry Murderess," Velma Kelly, vie for the spotlight and the headlines, ultimately joining forces searching for the "American Dream": fame, fortune, and acquittal.

The cast for this production is Bethany Womack as Roxie Hart and Sarah Adams as Velma Kelly. Lorenzo Isacs as Billy Flynn and Standy Jonhson as Amos Hart. Matron 'Mama' Morton is played by Cece Labowe. Lily Matthey plays Mary Sunshine. The hustling ensemble includes Quinn Abuislaih, Shamini Balasubramanian, Nina Banuelos-Kogle, Daniel Corcoran, Jack Han, Ryder Harris, Tylee Humphrey. Kimberly Lau, Ythan Lingat, Keara McArtney, Marie Riddle, Abby Schmude, Piyush Vaishnava, Genevieve Velarde, Sriya Vollala, Ashlynn Weidenbenner, and Alisha Zuberi.

This jazzy production for mature audiences is directed by Jonathan D. Mesisca with choreography by Sheryl Sloate. Dr. Tyler Alessi serves as the vocal director. The live orchestra is composed entirely of Irvine High School instrumental music students under the conduction of Derek Venlet. Tina Peterson is the Producer.

Heading the hard working stage crew and design team is Izzy Barbosa as the Stage Manager. Danika Outericky, Jovanny Reyes, Iris Nguyen, and Tussneem Mahmoud are the Assistant Stage Managers. Lighting Design by Donald Osborn; Sound Design by Geandra Menjivar; Costume Designers are Danika Outericky and Dilynn Cathey; Scenic Designer is Ash Kandala; Properties Manager is Tyler Do. Pihu Garg is the House Manager. This production is made possible by the teamwork of the IHS Performing Arts Department.

The show performs March 3-5th at 7 pm with a special matinee show on Saturday, March 5th at 2 pm.

General Admission: $20

Children/Students: $15

Irvine High School is located at 4321 Walnut Ave, Irvine, CA92604

For more information go to https://www.irvinehighdrama.org/

To Purchase Tickets visit: https://ihspa.booktix.com/