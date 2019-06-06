Broadway Classics Opens July 21st At The Ebell Club Theater In Santa Ana

Nancy's Cabaret announces the Ebell Club's welcome of the Sunday, July 21st Matinee performance of Broadway Classics, a Musical Review of the most memorable tunes from 26 Popular Productions presented by four exciting and talented young professionals who are truly "Rising Stars".

The 90-minute production recently completed its run at The Lyceum Theatre in Costa Mesa and is being presented by Colette's Events.

Nancy's Cabaret believes Broadway Classics fills a niche of Musical Theater lovers who find that typical musicals contain very few memorable selections and because of high production costs, charge very high ticket prices.

Broadway Classics transforms the theatrical experience with a quality production at affordable ticket prices with special incentives for Seniors.

The show concept was created by life partners, Nancy Van der Plas and Bob Chesney. The couple met in their church and are avid theatergoers, both internationally, in New York and locally.

Producer Bob Chesney, crafted 30 musical selections from 26 productions in a medley fashion which creates a fast-moving and dynamic program that keeps the audience smiling, enthralled and often singing along.

Artistic Director, Nancy Van der Plas designed the lovely Cabaret set which features a 24-foot Red Velvet theatrical backdrop complete with gold tassels.

Nancy also designed the stylish costumes, which features the ladies multi-colored petticoats

Adjacent to the backdrop are synchronized visuals with the Show Posters and a copy of the sheet music so the audience never needs to look down at a program.

The 90-minute show's first Act will begin at 2PM, followed by a 20 minute intermission where guests can tour the amazing Ebell Club's facilities and learn of the rich heritage of this 120 plus year history. The second Act will begin at 3:10 so guests can be on their way home by 4PM.

Nancy's Cabaret is excited about the collaboration with the Ebell Club's Board, headed by Betts Rivét, Ebell Club President.

The Broadway Classics project has three objectives:

1. To expose the newly renovated facility to more event planners.

2. To educate guests on The Ebell Club and recruit new members as well as incentives existing members with Special show pricing.

3. To bring popular Broadway Show Tunes to the public at affordable prices.

www.NancysCabaret.com





