Belinda Carlisle Returns to Segerstrom Center For The Arts!

Segerstrom Center for the Arts presents Grammy nominated and former lead singer of legendary girl group The Go-Go's Belinda Carlisle, returning to the Center on November 2, 2022 at 8:00pm in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall.

Her solo career has marked her legendary status, and this fall she brings her multi-dimensional, internationally acclaimed recording catalog to Costa Mesa for a one-night only performance of her greatest hits. Belinda Carlisle's talents continue to stand the test of time, remaining relevant after nearly four decades in the business. The gifted and glamorous singer-songwriter has indelibly touched the hearts of pop fans around the world with her unique blend of gutsy vocals, emotively charged melodies and picturesque lyrics.

As the woman who began her career as co-founder and lead vocalist of groundbreaking all-female new wave/rock band The Go-Go's, Belinda Carlisle has amassed worldwide sales in excess of 15 million albums and singles. The Go-Go's played a pivotal role in setting the tone of 1980s pop with their self-penned, multi-platinum debut album, Beauty and the Beat. Buoyed by Carlisle's unmistakably emotive and edgy phrasing, the international top-10 singles "Our Lips Are Sealed" and "We Got the Beat" became enduring anthems for independent women from ages eight to 80 while redefining traditionally restrictive notions of so-called "girl groups."

When the Go-Go's went their separate ways in 1985 after three game-changing LP's (boasting further timeless anthems like "Vacation" and "Head Over Heels"), Belinda wasted no time in greasing the wheels for a solo career based on musical individuality and authenticity. Teaming with prolific film, TV, and record producer Michael Lloyd, she quickly released Belinda in 1986 and scored an out-of-the-box, gold-certified smash via the romantic slice of classic pop that is "Mad About You." The unforgettable tune rocketed to #3 on the US pop charts, and its accompanying music video became a staple on MTV. A home video release filmed at The Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles previewed the energetic stage presence that legions of fans would come to associate with Belinda.

Heaven on Earth, Carlisle's 1987 sophomore solo album, was undoubtedly the catalyst in transforming her from a successful artist with a loyal following to a household name in demand in arenas across the globe. The album's lead-off single, "Heaven Is a Place on Earth," climbed the top ten in no less than twelve countries while achieving multiple gold and silver certifications. Bolstered by an iconic video directed by Academy Award-winning actress Diane Keaton, the anthemic, driving pop gem marked the first of more than twenty top-charting global singles from five Carlisle albums reaching gold, platinum and multi-platinum sales marks.

The Grammy-nominated "Heaven Is a Place on Earth" was followed in 1988 by "I Get Weak" and "Circle in the Sand," which put Belinda-mania into full effect alongside the commencement of Carlisle's Good Heavens tour. The next year, she upped the ante even further with the Runaway Horses album and world tour. Six intercontinentally impactful singles, including "Leave a Light On" (featuring none other than The Beatles' George Harrison on slide guitar), "La Luna," and "Summer Rain," kept her on the charts into early 1991, and she wasted no time entering the studio once again for the eclectic follow-up, Live Your Life Be Free. Blending her signature classic pop-inspired sound with hip dance influences, the album yielded a handful of hits across Europe including her own "Little Black Book" as well as "Half the World."

