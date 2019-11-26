BEAUTY AND THE BEAST to Open at the Gem Theatre

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST opens on November 29 at Garden Grove's historic GEM THEATRE presented by the award-winning One More Productions - one of Southern California's leading musical theater companies.

Spend the holidays at home at The GEM and step into the enchanted world of Broadway's modern classic, Disney's Beauty and the Beast! This Tony Award Winning, international sensation played a remarkable 13-year run on Broadway and has been produced in 37 countries worldwide. Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature, the stage version includes all of the wonderful songs written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Mr. Menken and Tim Rice.

The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will doomed for all eternity.

This "tale as old as time" is filled with fun for the whole family; with spectacular music, costumes, sets and grand production numbers. Be our guest and experience the magic of this timeless fairytale!

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST is directed by Damien Lorton. The cast includes Brittany Gerardi as Belle; Bryan Fraser as Beast; Nick Seigel as Gaston; Beth Hansen as Mrs. Potts; Brayden Martino as Lumiere; Peter Crisafulli as Cogsworth; Hunter Nelson as Lefou;; and Siena Engle as Chip. The performances are backed by a live 7-piece band.

Performances runs from Friday, November 29 through Sunday, December 22 at the Gem Theatre. Thursdays - Saturdays, show starts at 8 pm and Sundays, show starts at 2 pm. On Saturday, December 7 and December 14, there will be an additional 2 pm show.

General admission tickets are $30 each, $28 for seniors (60 and over), and $28 for children (12 years old and under). In addition, $20 Student Rush Tickets are available for Thursday and Friday performances only, available for purchase 30 minutes prior to performance in person at the Box Office with a valid Student ID (one ticket per ID) - cash only. Opening Gala Night Event Tickets for Saturday, November 30 are $45 each and ticket holders receive an exclusive invitation to attend the pre-show catered champagne Gala with the cast.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call One More Productions at (714) 741-9550, ext. 221, or visit the website at www.onemoreproductions.com.

ONE MORE PRODUCTIONS is one of Southern California's leading musical theater companies. In residence since 2008 at the 158-seat THE GEM THEATRE in Garden Grove, One More Productions (OMP) has been lauded for its quality productions of Broadway musicals.

In 2017, One More Productions received several awards and recognitions. Co-founder Nicole Cassesso was named L.A. Times Woman of the Year. Orange County Tribune announced One More Productions as winner of five categories in a Musical or Comedy including Best Actress (Nicole Cassesso, Cabaret); Best Supporting Actor (Danny Diaz, Cabaret); Best Ensemble (Cabaret); Best Musical or Comedy (Cabaret); and Best Director (Damien Lorton, Cabaret). OMP's Larry Watts received Broadway World's Best Costume Design for his work on Sweeney Todd. The production also received six nominations for Broadway World Regional Awards (Los Angeles) including Best Local Musical, Best Leading Actresses (Dee Shandera and Nicole Cassesso), Best Musical Direction, Best Choreography and Best Lighting Design.

One More Productions was voted one of the top five theaters in all of Southern California by the Los Angeles Times. They were awarded the Paul Harris Fellow Award by The Rotary Foundation of Rotary International and The Saint James Family Honors Award by the Board of Directors of the Orange County Imperial Court. They received a Resolution from the City of Garden Grove, and an official recognition from the County of Orange.

THE GEM THEATRE, recently underwent a major reconstruction, adding a state-of-the-art sound system, newly refurbished theater seats, and a reconfigured stage. The theater also boasts a new $80,000 lighting system, three separate lobbies, and two separate concession areas and is ADA accessible. THE GEM is just moments away from the Garden Grove Freeway (22) and offers plenty of free parking.

