Auditions Announced For A CHRISTMAS CAROL At The Rose Center Theater

The Rose Center Theater is seeking talented performers local to the Orange County and Los Angeles areas who can sing, act, and dance in the holiday musical production of A Christmas Carol, playing December 2-18, 2022.

Presented at the Rose Center Theater December 2-18, 2022

Music by Alan Menken

Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens

Directed & Musically Directed by Tim Nelson

Choreography by DIANE MAKAS & JENNIFER MATTHEWS

Production Design by CHRIS CAPUTO

The Rose Center Theater encourages performers of all ages, race or ethnicity, physical abilities, gender identities, religion and diverse viewpoints to audition.

ADULT AUDITIONS (ages 15+)

Friday October 28, 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM or Saturday October 29, 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

YOUTH AUDITIONS (ages 8-14)

Saturday October 29 at 2:00 PM

All auditions will be by appointment only. You will not be required to attend both days. If you are unable to attend but would still like to be considered, please email RoseCTProductions@gmail.com for self-tape submission info.

CLICK THE LINK BELOW TO SCHEDULE AN AUDITION APPOINTMENT: Audition Registration Link

The theater will do our best to accommodate all time requests, but can not guarantee that all requests will be honored. In those instances, the theater will schedule appointments as close the requested time as possible.

CALLBACKS

Callbacks will be held at the invitation of the Artistic Team - Date & Time TBD.

IMPORTANT DATES

First Rehearsal: Tuesday, November 1

Tech: November 26th through December 1st

Opening Night Performance: Friday December 2nd at 7:30 PM

Closing Performance: Sunday December 18th at 2:00 PM

Evening Performances at 7:30 PM: December 2, 3, 15, 16, and 17

Matinee Performances at 2:00 PM: December 4 and 18

WHAT TO PREPARE

Please prepare & bring sheet music for 16-32 bars (no more than 1 min.) of a classic or similar style musical theater song. Singing from the show is acceptable. An accompanist and score will be provided.

If attending the in-person audition, please bring a HEADSHOT and RESUME. All auditioners will be requested to take part in a dance/movement evaluation. Please dress and/or bring appropriate clothes and shoes accordingly.

CONTRACT

This is a non-union, civic theater production.

SEEKING TALENT FOR THE FOLLOWING ROLES

Scrooge:

A man who lost his father to creditors as a kid and has grown up heeding his father's advice to save his money. Until he realizes how terrible he's become, he is a grumpy, unsympathetic man and has no time for anyone or anything. Male | Plays age: 45 to 65 | Vocal range top: G4, Vocal range bottom: A2

Mr. Cratchit:

A father and husband who cares deeply for his family, particularly his youngest son. He works hard to provide for them but is mistreated by his employer, Scrooge. Male | Plays age: 30 to 40 | Vocal range top: E4, Vocal range bottom: A2

Mrs. Cratchit:

Tiny Tim's mother and Mr. Cratchit's wife. She is a loving mother who tries to provide the best for her children with what she's got. Female | Plays age: 30 to 40 | Vocal range top: E5, Vocal range bottom: A3

Tiny Tim:

Mr. and Mrs. Cratchit's youngest son. He is crippled and sick, but is the definition of loving Christmas spirit. He constantly reminds his family that as long as they all have each other, they will be happy. Male | Plays Age: 6 to 9 | Vocal range top: E5, Vocal range bottom: A3

Fred:

Scrooge's nephew and only living relative. He is a pleasant young man who believes in the good a joyful Christmas spirit can make in the world. Male | Plays Age: 25 to 35 | Vocal range top: F4, Vocal range bottom: A2

Ghost Of Christmas Present:

A jovial, larger-than-life ghost who comes back to show Scrooge all the joy, love, and celebration he is missing out on while those around him celebrate Christmas. Actor doubles as Sandwichboard Man. Male | Plays Age: 35 to 45 | Vocal range top: G4, Vocal range bottom: A2

Ghost Of Christmas Past:

An ever cheerful, sprightly ghost who comes back with the history book of Scrooge's past to show him the events that led to his current state. Actor doubles as Lamplighter. Female | Plays Age: 40 to 60 | Vocal range top: G5, Vocal range bottom: A3

Blind Old Hag / Ghost Of Christmas Future:

A beautiful, terrifying wrath, the Ghost of Christmas Future is strong and silent as she shows Scrooge what will happen to him and those around him if he continues down the path he is currently treading. Female | Plays Age: 50 to 65 | Vocal range top: G5, Vocal range bottom: A3

Marley:

Scrooge's former business partner who, before his death, was exactly like Scrooge. Comes back as a ghost in chains to warn Scrooge of how his life decisions will bind him in the afterlife. Male | Plays Age: 45 to 55 | Vocal range top: A4, Vocal range bottom: A2

Young Scrooge:

Young Male Romantic Lead - Scrooge as he appears in his youth Male | Plays Age: 18 to 25 | Vocal range top: G5, Vocal range bottom: A2

Belle:

Scrooge's fiancé from when they were young. She is a beautiful girl, not impressed or in need of money. Female | Plays Age: 18 to 25 | Vocal range top: B5, Vocal range bottom: A3

Mrs. Fezziwig:

The consummate hostess and Mr. Fezziwig's wife, she loved to help throw the Christmas party every year. She is prideful. Female | Plays Age: 50 to 60 | Vocal range top: A5, Vocal range bottom: A3

Mr. Fezziwig:

A portly, jolly man who used to throw a huge Christmas party every year for the community. He was Scrooge's first boss and after teaching him all he knew, he became deeply disappointed in the man Scrooge became. Male | Plays Age: 55 to 65 | Vocal range top: B4, Vocal range bottom: A2

Scrooge's Mother:

Female | Plays Age: 30s to 40s | Vocal range top: B5, Vocal range bottom: A3

Boy Scrooge:

Young, innocent, engaging. Male | Plays Age: 10 to 14 | Vocal range top: E4, Vocal range bottom: C3

Young Fan:

Scrooge's Sister. Female | Plays Age: 12 to 16 | Vocal range top: E5, Vocal range bottom: C4

Ensemble:

Great movers, dancers, singers, and actors. Various dancing, singing, and acting roles: London socialites, London Urchins, Bankers; Street Vendors; Sailors; Ghosts; Gravediggers, Tappers, Clerks

Youth Ensemble:

Great movers, dancers, singers, and actors. Various dancing, singing, and acting roles