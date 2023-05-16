American Coast Theater Company Announces Its Summer 2023 Production: FOREVER PLAID

ACTC begins the Summer 2023 season with its production of the musical comedy Forever Plaid written by Stuart Ross and arranged by James Raitt. This musical is made for anyone who enjoys the pop hits of the 1950s barbershop and boy-band quartet era!

Forever Plaid is a widely successful musical celebrating the goofy reincarnation of four male singers killed in a car crash on their way to a big concert. This deliciously fun revue is chock-full of classic barbershop quartet harmonies and pitch-perfect melodies! Singing in close harmony, all while squabbling over the smallest intonations, the "Plaids" are a guaranteed smash, with a program of beloved songs and delightful patter that keeps audiences rolling in the aisles when they're not humming along to some of the great nostalgic pop hits of the 1950s.

ACTC's Forever Plaid Creative Team: Founding Producing Artistic Director, Susan K. Berkompas, is the director. Rick Heckman (Music Director) and Hannah Simmons & Susan K. Berkompas (Choreographers). Paul Eggington (Set Designer); Lia Hansen (Costumer); Garrett Spady (Lighting Designer); Jordan Ward (Stage Manager); Lily Hinojosa (Theatre Manager); ACTC Interns/Apprentices: Jordan Ward, Jenna Lockwood, Rezia Landers, Yasmine Reid, Natalia Elizalde, Audrey Gall, Jenna Bolar, Jaden Massaro, Madison Combe, Gaby Paul.

Forever Plaid Band Combo: Rick Heckman (Piano); Richard Guzman (Upright Bass); and David Page (Drums/Percussion)

Forever Plaid will play for four weeks, May 26 - June 18. Performance days/times are Thursday - Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00 pm at the Lyceum Theater on the campus of Vanguard University at 55 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626. Tickets for Forever Plaid are $20-$30. To order tickets go online to Click Here OR www.VanguardTickets.com OR call the Box Office at 714-619-6424. For more information go to: www.AmericanCoastTheater.com