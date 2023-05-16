American Coast Theater Company Announces Its Summer 2023 Production: FOREVER PLAID

Forever Plaid is a widely successful musical celebrating the goofy reincarnation of four male singers killed in a car crash on their way to a big concert.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Review: Emotionally Impactful World Premiere Play COLEMAN '72 Debuts at South Coast Repert Photo 2 Review: Emotionally Impactful World Premiere Play COLEMAN '72 Debuts at South Coast Repertory
United Ukrainian Ballet Makes West Coast Debut At Segerstrom Center Photo 3 United Ukrainian Ballet Makes West Coast Debut At Segerstrom Center
Disney's Practically Perfect Musical MARY POPPINS Flies In To Orange County Photo 4 Disney's Practically Perfect Musical MARY POPPINS Flies In To Orange County

Disney's Practically Perfect Musical MARY POPPINS Flies In To Orange County

ACTC begins the Summer 2023 season with its production of the musical comedy Forever Plaid written by Stuart Ross and arranged by James Raitt. This musical is made for anyone who enjoys the pop hits of the 1950s barbershop and boy-band quartet era!

Forever Plaid is a widely successful musical celebrating the goofy reincarnation of four male singers killed in a car crash on their way to a big concert. This deliciously fun revue is chock-full of classic barbershop quartet harmonies and pitch-perfect melodies! Singing in close harmony, all while squabbling over the smallest intonations, the "Plaids" are a guaranteed smash, with a program of beloved songs and delightful patter that keeps audiences rolling in the aisles when they're not humming along to some of the great nostalgic pop hits of the 1950s.

ACTC's Forever Plaid Creative Team: Founding Producing Artistic Director, Susan K. Berkompas, is the director. Rick Heckman (Music Director) and Hannah Simmons & Susan K. Berkompas (Choreographers). Paul Eggington (Set Designer); Lia Hansen (Costumer); Garrett Spady (Lighting Designer); Jordan Ward (Stage Manager); Lily Hinojosa (Theatre Manager); ACTC Interns/Apprentices: Jordan Ward, Jenna Lockwood, Rezia Landers, Yasmine Reid, Natalia Elizalde, Audrey Gall, Jenna Bolar, Jaden Massaro, Madison Combe, Gaby Paul.

Forever Plaid Band Combo: Rick Heckman (Piano); Richard Guzman (Upright Bass); and David Page (Drums/Percussion)

Forever Plaid will play for four weeks, May 26 - June 18. Performance days/times are Thursday - Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00 pm at the Lyceum Theater on the campus of Vanguard University at 55 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626. Tickets for Forever Plaid are $20-$30. To order tickets go online to Click Here OR www.VanguardTickets.com OR call the Box Office at 714-619-6424. For more information go to: www.AmericanCoastTheater.com




RELATED STORIES - Costa Mesa

York School Presents The Amateur Premiere Of ALICE BY HEART This Spring Photo
York School Presents The Amateur Premiere Of ALICE BY HEART This Spring

York will be producing the West Coast premiere of a new musical called Alice by Heart. From the Tony and Grammy award-winning creators of Spring Awakening, Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik, and co-written by Jessie Nelson (Waitress), Alice by Heart is a touching musical inspired by Alice's madcap Adventures in Wonderland.

Disneys Practically Perfect Musical MARY POPPINS Flies In To Orange County Photo
Disney's Practically Perfect Musical MARY POPPINS Flies In To Orange County

The Rose Center Theater has announced its upcoming production of Disney & Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins, running from June 30th to July 16th. The musical features original music and lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman, with a book by Julian Fellowes. New songs and additional music and lyrics are by Anthony Drewe and George Stiles.

United Ukrainian Ballet Performs Ratmanskys GISELLE At Segerstrom Center Next Month Photo
United Ukrainian Ballet Performs Ratmansky's GISELLE At Segerstrom Center Next Month

Following historic performances at Washington, D.C.'s Kennedy Center and the London Coliseum, The United Ukrainian Ballet will make its West Coast debut June 29 – July 2 at Segerstrom Center for the Arts, performing Alexei Ratmansky's Giselle.

Long Beach Opera Presents THE FEAST This Month Photo
Long Beach Opera Presents THE FEAST This Month

THE FEAST is a world premiere reinvention of a baroque banquet inspired by G. F. Handel’s opera Alessandro, featuring wide-ranging operatic and orchestral works from Handel’s repertoire in an evening-length experience that merges opera, dance, theater, and cuisine.


More Hot Stories For You

York School Presents The Amateur Premiere Of ALICE BY HEART This SpringYork School Presents The Amateur Premiere Of ALICE BY HEART This Spring
Disney's Practically Perfect Musical MARY POPPINS Flies In To Orange CountyDisney's Practically Perfect Musical MARY POPPINS Flies In To Orange County
United Ukrainian Ballet Performs Ratmansky's GISELLE At Segerstrom Center Next MonthUnited Ukrainian Ballet Performs Ratmansky's GISELLE At Segerstrom Center Next Month
Long Beach Opera Presents THE FEAST This MonthLong Beach Opera Presents THE FEAST This Month

Videos

Video: Will Victoria Clark Earn Her Second Tony Award for KIMBERLY AKIMBO? Video Video: Will Victoria Clark Earn Her Second Tony Award for KIMBERLY AKIMBO?
Photos & Check Out New Promos for CHICAGO on Broadway Video
Photos & Check Out New Promos for CHICAGO on Broadway
Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis' Video
Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis'
Photos/Tovah Feldshuh Celebrates 50 Years on Broadway at FUNNY GIRL Video
Photos/Tovah Feldshuh Celebrates 50 Years on Broadway at FUNNY GIRL
View all Videos

Costa Mesa SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# “Art Colony: In the Company of Artists”
Irvine Bowl (7/07-9/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Festival of Arts Fine Art Show
Festival of Arts (7/05-9/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# avaaz
South Coast Repertory (4/29-5/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney & Cameron Mackintosh's MARY POPPINS
Rose Center Theater (6/30-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pacific Chorale Hosts Gala Honoring OC Arts Leader Richard Stein
Avenue of the Arts Hotel (5/20-5/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pacific Chorale Presents Newly Discovered Groundbreaking Work by Florence Price
Segerstrom Concert Hall (5/20-5/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Green Planet & IMG World Dubai Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-6/15)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You









close sound sound