American Coast Theater Company Announces Its Summer 2023 Production: AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS

Danger, romance, and comic surprises abound in this whirlwind of a show as they travel over seven continents in one of the greatest adventures of all time!

Review: Emotionally Impactful World Premiere Play COLEMAN '72 Debuts at South Coast Repert Photo 2 Review: Emotionally Impactful World Premiere Play COLEMAN '72 Debuts at South Coast Repertory
United Ukrainian Ballet Makes West Coast Debut At Segerstrom Center Photo 3 United Ukrainian Ballet Makes West Coast Debut At Segerstrom Center
Disney's Practically Perfect Musical MARY POPPINS Flies In To Orange County Photo 4 Disney's Practically Perfect Musical MARY POPPINS Flies In To Orange County

ACTC presents its production of Around the World in 80 Days adapted by Mark Brown from the novel by Jules Verne. Danger, romance, and comic surprises abound in this whirlwind of a show as they travel over seven continents in one of the greatest adventures of all time!

Stampeding elephants! Raging Typhoons! Runaway trains! Unabashedly slapstick! Hold onto your seats for the original amazing race! Join fearless adventurer Phileas Fogg and his faithful manservant as they race to beat the clock! Phileas Fogg has agreed to an outrageous wager that puts his fortune and his life at risk. With his resourceful servant Passepartout, Fogg sets out to circle the globe in an unheard-of 80 days. But his every step is dogged by a detective who thinks Fogg is a robber on the run. The cast will feature Vanguard Theatre Alumni from past years, and the three leading characters will reprise their roles from the 2016 highly successful Vanguard University production.

ACTC's Around the World in 80 Days Creative Team: ACTC's Founding Artistic Producing Director, Susan K. Berkompas, and physical theatre specialist, Connor Berkompas, are the Co-Directors (mother and son team); Paul Eggington (Set Design); Lia Hansen (Costume Design); Garrett Spady (Lighting Design); Natalia Elizalde (Stage Manager); and ACTC Interns/Apprentices: Jordan Ward, Jenna Lockwood, Rezia Landers, Yasmine Reid, Natalia Elizalde, Audrey Gall, Jenna Bolar, Jaden Massaro, Madison Combe, Gaby Paul.

Around the World in 80 Days will play for 3 weeks June 23 - July 9. Performance days/times are Thursday - Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00 pm at the Lyceum Theater on the campus of Vanguard University at 55 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626. Tickets for Around the World in 80 Days are $16-$20. To order tickets go online to Click Here OR www.VanguardTickets.com OR call the Box Office at 714-619-6424. For more information go to: www.AmericanCoastTheater.com




York School Presents The Amateur Premiere Of ALICE BY HEART This Spring Photo
York School Presents The Amateur Premiere Of ALICE BY HEART This Spring

York will be producing the West Coast premiere of a new musical called Alice by Heart. From the Tony and Grammy award-winning creators of Spring Awakening, Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik, and co-written by Jessie Nelson (Waitress), Alice by Heart is a touching musical inspired by Alice's madcap Adventures in Wonderland.

Disneys Practically Perfect Musical MARY POPPINS Flies In To Orange County Photo
Disney's Practically Perfect Musical MARY POPPINS Flies In To Orange County

The Rose Center Theater has announced its upcoming production of Disney & Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins, running from June 30th to July 16th. The musical features original music and lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman, with a book by Julian Fellowes. New songs and additional music and lyrics are by Anthony Drewe and George Stiles.

United Ukrainian Ballet Performs Ratmanskys GISELLE At Segerstrom Center Next Month Photo
United Ukrainian Ballet Performs Ratmansky's GISELLE At Segerstrom Center Next Month

Following historic performances at Washington, D.C.'s Kennedy Center and the London Coliseum, The United Ukrainian Ballet will make its West Coast debut June 29 – July 2 at Segerstrom Center for the Arts, performing Alexei Ratmansky's Giselle.

Long Beach Opera Presents THE FEAST This Month Photo
Long Beach Opera Presents THE FEAST This Month

THE FEAST is a world premiere reinvention of a baroque banquet inspired by G. F. Handel’s opera Alessandro, featuring wide-ranging operatic and orchestral works from Handel’s repertoire in an evening-length experience that merges opera, dance, theater, and cuisine.


