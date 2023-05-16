American Coast Theater Company Announces Its Summer 2023 Production: AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS

ACTC presents its production of Around the World in 80 Days adapted by Mark Brown from the novel by Jules Verne. Danger, romance, and comic surprises abound in this whirlwind of a show as they travel over seven continents in one of the greatest adventures of all time!

Stampeding elephants! Raging Typhoons! Runaway trains! Unabashedly slapstick! Hold onto your seats for the original amazing race! Join fearless adventurer Phileas Fogg and his faithful manservant as they race to beat the clock! Phileas Fogg has agreed to an outrageous wager that puts his fortune and his life at risk. With his resourceful servant Passepartout, Fogg sets out to circle the globe in an unheard-of 80 days. But his every step is dogged by a detective who thinks Fogg is a robber on the run. The cast will feature Vanguard Theatre Alumni from past years, and the three leading characters will reprise their roles from the 2016 highly successful Vanguard University production.

ACTC's Around the World in 80 Days Creative Team: ACTC's Founding Artistic Producing Director, Susan K. Berkompas, and physical theatre specialist, Connor Berkompas, are the Co-Directors (mother and son team); Paul Eggington (Set Design); Lia Hansen (Costume Design); Garrett Spady (Lighting Design); Natalia Elizalde (Stage Manager); and ACTC Interns/Apprentices: Jordan Ward, Jenna Lockwood, Rezia Landers, Yasmine Reid, Natalia Elizalde, Audrey Gall, Jenna Bolar, Jaden Massaro, Madison Combe, Gaby Paul.

Around the World in 80 Days will play for 3 weeks June 23 - July 9. Performance days/times are Thursday - Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00 pm at the Lyceum Theater on the campus of Vanguard University at 55 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626. Tickets for Around the World in 80 Days are $16-$20. To order tickets go online to Click Here OR www.VanguardTickets.com OR call the Box Office at 714-619-6424. For more information go to: www.AmericanCoastTheater.com