American Ballet Theatre to Launch 19-City Summer Intensive National Audition Tour in January 2023

ABT Summer Intensives focus on developing well-rounded dancers through exposure to a wide variety of disciplines and ABT’s artists, history, and repertory.

Nov. 14, 2022  
American Ballet Theatre's Summer Intensive National Audition Tour will kick off on January 7, 2023, visiting a total of 19 cities through February 5, 2023. Intermediate and advanced students, ages 9 to 24, are invited to audition for ABT's Summer Intensives, Collegiate Summer Intensive, and Young Dancer Summer Workshops.

American Ballet Theatre's 2023 Summer Intensive program will be held in New York City (June 26-July 29) and Irvine, California (July 31-August 11). All participants must show proof of vaccination against Covid-19 to attend in-person 2023 Summer Intensive auditions and programs. Tailored training programs will be offered to the needs of participating dancers and class sizes will be limited.

Under the supervision of incoming American Ballet Theatre Artistic Director Susan Jaffe and Summer Intensive Artistic Director Kate Lydon, ABT Summer Intensives focus on developing well-rounded dancers through exposure to a wide variety of disciplines and ABT's artists, history, and repertory, with an emphasis on classical ballet technique. ABT Summer Intensives are the primary recruitment tool for the ABT Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School and ABT Studio Company. Over half of ABT's current dancers and four members of ABT Studio Company have attended ABT Summer Intensives, including seven Soloists and ten Principal Dancers.

Current faculty members from ABT training programs will be joining this year's Summer Intensive teaching staff, including ABT JKO School Acting Artistic Director Stella Abrera, Principal Teacher of the ABT JKO School Pre-Professional Division Rubén Martín, Principal Teacher of the ABT JKO Pre-Professional Division and ABT Studio Company Rehearsal Director Yan Chen, and ABT Studio Company Artistic Director Sascha Radetsky. Past faculty for the Summer Intensive programs have included renowned ABT alumni such as Charles Askegard, Ethan Brown, Leslie Browne, Harriet Clark, Elizabeth Ferrell, Sarah Smith, Leann Underwood, and Cheryl Yeager, among others. Past guest faculty have included ABT Artistic Director Kevin McKenzie, Regisseur Susan Jones, and Directors of Repertoire Carlos Lopez and Nancy Raffa.

American Ballet Theatre's 2023 Collegiate Summer Intensive will be held at ABT's New York headquarters (June 12-23). This specialized program, designed for students ages 17 to 24, will focus on technique, ABT repertory, pointe work, partnering, modern dance, jazz, and character. College credit options are available. Applicants for the Collegiate Summer Intensive may audition at any of the Summer Intensive audition sites or by video.

American Ballet Theatre's 2023 Young Dancer Summer Workshop program will be held in New York City (August 1-12) and Costa Mesa, California (July 10-21). This program educates young dancers (ages 9 to 11, and 12-year-olds at beginner pointe level) in ballet technique and related topics including nutrition, ballet terminology, classroom and rehearsal etiquette, and injury prevention. Auditions for Young Dancer Summer Workshop will be held in select cities. Please see www.abt.org/SummerPrograms for further information.

Auditions for ABT Summer Intensives are open to students of all genders who have achieved intermediate or advanced levels of ballet training. Students can audition by video for all programs. Merit-based scholarships will be granted during the ABT Summer Intensive National Audition Tour. Scholarships are available for all programs.

For more information on ABT's Summer Intensive programs and to pre-register for auditions, please visit www.abt.org/SummerPrograms.

American Ballet Theatre and ABT Summer Training Programs are committed to ABT RISE, Representation and Inclusion Sustain Excellence. For more information, please visit www.abt.org/abt-rise.



