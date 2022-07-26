ALTON BROWN LIVE: BEYOND THE EATS Arrives At Segerstrom Center For The Arts This Holiday Season!

Television personality, author, and Food Network and Netflix star Alton Brown today announced Alton Brown Live: Beyond The Eats - The Holiday Variant tour is visiting Costa Mesa during the holiday season.

Brown originated the live culinary variety show with his "Edible Inevitable," "Eat Your Science," and "Beyond The Eats" tours that have performed in 200-plus cities with more than 550,000 fans in attendance. His latest production arrives at Segerstrom Center for the Arts on December 20 and mixes together science, music, food, and festive fun into two hours of pure entertainment. Tickets go on sale July 29 at www.altonbrownlive.com.

Tickets for Alton Brown Live start at $39 and will be available online at www.SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa or by calling (714) 556-2787. For inquiries about group ticket savings for 10 or more, call the Group Services office at (714) 755-0236. The TTY number is (714) 556-2746.

Brown says fans can expect "more cooking, more comedy, more music, and more potentially dangerous science stuff with a sprinkle of seasonal spices. Plus, you'll see things I've never been allowed to do on TV." Critics and fans have raved about the interactive components of Brown's shows. He warns, "Prepare for an evening unlike any other and if I call for volunteers...think twice."

Alton Brown has been on the Food Network for over 20 years and is best known as the creator, writer, and host of Good Eats, Good Eats: Reloaded, and Good Eats: The Return. He also hosted Cutthroat Kitchen and served as the culinary commentator on Iron Chef America. He is the host of Top 10 new Netflix Iron Chef reboot "Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend." There are two James Beard awards with Brown's name on them in a drawer in his office, and somewhere in the world there's a coveted Peabody awarded for Good Eats that was stolen out of his car back in 2013. Brown just released the long-anticipated fourth and final volume in the bestselling Good Eats series of cookbooks was an instant New York Times bestseller with 150 new and improved recipes accompanied by mouthwatering original photography, The Final Years is the most sumptuous and satisfying of the Good Eats books yet.

Those with an appetite for more Alton Brown can find additional show and ticketing information at www.altonbrownlive.com.