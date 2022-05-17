ACTC Presents A Jukebox Musical THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES At The Lyceum Theater

American Coast Theater Company presents a sensational jukebox musical, The Marvelous Wonderettes. The production, directed by Susan K. Berkompas, is presented in the Lyceum Theater on the Vanguard University campus, beginning May 28th, 2022, and running five weekends through June 26th, 2022. Additional performances happening at Rancho Mission Viejo Esencia Green July 7 - 10th, 2022.

SUSAN K. BERKOMPAS, B.F.A./M.F.A. in Acting and Directing from CalRep; Professor Berkompas has served as Theatre Department Chair for twenty-four years at VU. She is a member of SDC, SAG, and AFTRA. She is the recipient of the KCACTF Excellence in Education and Gold Medallion awards and is an alumnus of Directors Lab West. She studied Shakespeare with Sir John Barton at the British American Drama Academy in Oxford. She is the founder and Producing Artistic Director of American Coast Theater Company, and she serves as department chair of theatre arts at Vanguard University where she teaches acting and directing courses. Sue has directed such shows as Othello, The Boys Next Door, Metamorphoses, A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Crucible, Kiss Me Kate, Bullshot Crummond, and Life Without Parole. She has played such roles as Gertrude (Hamlet), Eleanor (The Lion in Winter), Blanche (A Streetcar Named Desire), Kate (All My Sons), Kate (Taming of the Shrew), Joy (Shadowlands) and Edith/Edie (Gray Gardens). www.SusanBerkompas.com

The Marvelous Wonderettes synopsis: This smash Off-Broadway hit takes you to the 1958 Springfield High School prom, where we meet Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy: four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts! As we learn about their lives and loves, the girls serenade us with classic '50s hits including "Lollipop," "Dream Lover," "Stupid Cupid," and "Lipstick on Your Collar." In Act II, the Wonderettes reunite to take the stage and perform at their ten-year reunion. We learn about the highs and lows the girls have experienced in the past decade and are charmed to find that no matter what life throws their way, they will conquer it together. Featuring over 30 classics '50s and '60s hits, The Marvelous Wonderettes will keep you smiling in this must-take musical trip down memory lane!

All performances May 28th - June 26th are presented on the campus of Vanguard University, in the Lyceum Theater. Ticket prices are $30 for general admission and $20 for seniors, children, college students and groups. Tickets may be purchased at www.ACTCtickets.com or by calling the Theatre Department box office at 714-668-6619-6424. Suitable for ages teens and older.

Performance dates and times are May 28, June 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 24, and 25th at 7:30pm and May 28, 29, June 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, and 26th at 2:00pm. Performance at Rancho Mission Viejo Esencia Green July 7, 8, 9, and 10th at 8:00pm.

For more information about American Coast Theater Company, visit www.americancoasttheater.com.