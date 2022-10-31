A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Play Premier Civic Performing Arts Center in December

The family favorite musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' most classic tale from the Broadway giants who brought you hits such as Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Disney's The Little Mermaid, Ragtime, Once On This Island, and more, A Christmas Carol will make its way back to Orange County's Premier Civic Performing Arts Center December 2 through 18.

With music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, A Christmas Carol tells the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, a prosperous curmudgeon of a man who believes that personal wealth is far more valuable than the happiness and comfort of others. With an infuriated "Bah! Humbug!" Scrooge summates his feelings of Christmas tidings and charitable giving, but he's forced to face his selfish ways when three ghosts on Christmas Eve lead him through his Past, Present, and Future. Thanks to their guidance, Scrooge eventually learns to recognize his faults, and greets Christmas morning with a cheerful "Happy Christmas" before spending the day reconnecting and sharing love with those that mean the most to him.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Music by Alan Menken

Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens

Directed & Musically Directed by Tim Nelson

Choreography by DIANE MAKAS & JENNIFER MATTHEWS

Production Design by CHRIS CAPUTO

Showing at the Rose Center Theater:

14140 All American Way

Westminster, Ca 92683

Performance Dates & Times:

Friday December 2 at 7:30 PM*

Saturday December 3 at 7:30 PM

Sunday December 4 at 2:00 PM

Thursday December 15 at 7:30 PM

Friday December 16 at 7:30 PM

Saturday December 17 at 7:30 PM

Sunday December 18 at 2:00 PM**

*Opening Night Gala, including complimentary hors d'oeurves, drinks, and a meet and greet with the cast after the show.

**Closing Performance.

Tickets: $16 - $45

Group rates and discounts for military personnel available. Tickets may be purchased by visiting: www.rosecentertheater.com/tickets. More information at www.rosecentertheater.com.

About the Rose Center Theater

The Rose Center Theater is Orange County's Premier Civic Performing Arts Center and a 400 seat, state-of-the-art cultural and performing arts center located in the All American City of Westminster, California. As a non-profit 501(c)(3), the Rose Center Theater is committed to ensuring that the Arts remain a vital part of the community by providing a space for people to gather, educate, create, and appreciate the Performing Arts.