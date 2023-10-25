A CHORUS LINE For A New Generation Opens At Cal State Fullerton On November 9

The Cal State Fullerton Department of Theatre and Dance presents the Broadway smash hit “A Chorus Line” beginning November 9 in the Little Theatre on campus. “A Chorus Line” was written by Michael Bennett, music by Marvin Hamlisch, co-directed by Marty Austin Lamar and Courtney Ozovek, with musical direction from Michelle Do.

The production examines one day in the lives of seventeen dancers, all vying for a spot in the "chorus line" of a Broadway musical. After the first round of cuts, Zach, the director, and choreographer, asks each dancer to speak about themselves. Discomfort opens into revelation, confession leads to redemption, and the audience begins to see each dancer's individuality. Based on real Broadway dancers' stories, “A Chorus Line” is full of heart, comedy, and honesty. Elements of this legendary show have been updated to resonate with today's audiences including an immersive pre-show environment that will bring them into the charged atmosphere of a Broadway audition.

Michael Bennett (1943–1987) was an American musical theatre director, writer, choreographer, and dancer whose immense talents can be felt in some of the most iconic Broadway shows including “Follies,” “Company,” and “Dreamgirls” (co-choreographed with Michael Peters). He won seven Tony Awards over the span of his career – including two for Best Direction of a Musical and Best Choreography for “A Chorus Line” – and was nominated for an additional eleven.

Associate Professor and co-director Marty Austin Lamar is an accomplished, multi-hyphenate artist who previously served as the coordinator of the BFA Musical Theatre program at the esteemed Howard University in Washington, DC. Lamar has performed in “Miss Evers Boys” (Hofmann) and regionally in “Ragtime” (Attorney), “Hamlet” (King's Ghost), “La Traviata” (Barone), and “Little Shop of Horrors” (Audrey II; Helen Hayes Award), among others. Lamar has appeared on television/film in “Law and Order SVU,” “The Corner,” and “The Silent Dove,” and has previously directed “Merrily We Roll Along,” “Black Nativity,” Handel's “Messiah,” and “Ain't Misbehavin'.”

Dance professor, co-director and choreographer Courtney Ozovek is a dance artist, choreographer, and educator rooted in the L.A. and Orange County area. She is a founding member of BARE Dance Company, RhetOracle Dance Company, and Solevita Dance Company. Ozovek's elaborate works have been featured nationally and at local theme parks Universal Studios and Disneyland. She has collaborated with notable dance artists including Keith Johnson, Andrew Vaca, Rebecca Lemme, Rebecca Bryant, and Colleen Thomas. She earned her M.F.A. in dance from Cal State Long Beach.

The cast of “A Chorus Line” includes Anne Atanacio, Joshua J. Chapman, Ethan Davis, Winnie Felton, Anakarina Gallardo, Gaby Garcia, Bella Hamm, Anthony Huang, Emmaleigh Irish, Aaron Lister, Nathen McLaurin, Micah Nicholson, Kellie Petrosian, Abby Rariden, Erick Sanchez, Spencer Sharp, Quinn Sonis, and Hailey Thomas.

The creative team for “A Chorus Line” includes production stage manager Tiffany Joy May with scenic design by Liz Doubrovsky; technical direction by Harold Kast; costume design by Gwen Sloan; lighting design by Alex Bennett; make-up/hair designer Gillian Hollie; sound design by Costandina J. Dross; and prop design by Sarai Ortiz.

“A Chorus Line” runs November 4–December 2, 2023, with performances Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8:00 pm, and Saturdays at 2:00 pm in Clayes Performing Arts Center's Little Theatre at Cal State Fullerton. ASL translated performance on 11/16 at 8:00 pm; Talkbacks on 11/11, 11/18, and 12/2 following the 2:00 pm performance. CSUF students receive one complimentary ticket per production. General Admission tickets are $24 ($22 Titan Discount) and are available by calling or visiting the Clayes Performing Arts Center Box Office (657) 278-3371, noon–4:00 pm, Tuesday through Friday, or by purchasing online. Please be advised that “A Chorus Line” contains themes and conversations about race, gender identity, sexual orientation, sexual situations, and drug use that may not be suitable for a younger audience. Viewer discretion is advised.

Our dancers and choreographers are up next and ready to inspire you as “Fall Dance Theatre: In Tandem” closes the fall production season in the Hallberg Theatre on the campus of Cal State Fullerton. “Fall Dance Theatre” features guest artist and alum Bradley Beakes and works by faculty and student dancers and choreographers. Post-performance talkbacks after each performance will feature choreographers discussing their work and engaging with the audience. CSUF students receive one complimentary ticket per production. General Admission tickets are $14 ($12 Titan Discount) and are available at the Clayes Performing Arts Center Box Office by calling (657) 278-3371, 12-4 pm, Tuesday through Friday, or by purchasing Click Here. Tickets for “Fall Dance Theatre: In Tandem” go on-sale November 9.