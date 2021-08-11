2021 Dance Performances Announced at Segerstrom Center For The Arts

Segerstrom Center for the Arts has announced 2021 Dance performances showcasing a varied and culturally rich program beginning next month with three of the most innovative North American dance companies heading to Orange County. From modern dance to contemporary ballet, the Center will host an extraordinary range of performances indoors.

"Each of these companies was chosen to open our season because of the quality of the dancers and the unique style of the choreographers. Nothing can compare to the excitement of live dance. The choreography is imaginative, and each company has its own unique style. Dance is the perfect way to open our season back at Segerstrom Hall stage. This is an experience you do not want to miss!" shares Judy Morr Executive Vice President.

Starting on September 11 the series opens with Alonzo King Lines Ballet. Then, Ballet X the powerhouse company from Philadelphia that has been blazing a path of creativity and innovation makes its Segerstrom Center debut on October 16. Parsons Dance Company takes center stage November 20 for its Center debut as one of the world's leading modern/contemporary dance companies, Parsons Dance is internationally renowned for its remarkably athletic and joyous style. "This is a dance your heart out' (at all times, no excuses) kind of enterprise" (The New York Times). In addition to the Dance Series, the Center is also pleased to announce the annual engagement of Tchaikovsky's beloved The Nutcracker, performed by American Ballet Theatre with choreography by Alexei Ratmansky. The Nutcracker will be performed from December 10 - 19 2021 with live music by Pacific Symphony.

ALONZO KING LINES BALLET

Performances:

September 11, 2021

Segerstrom Hall

Charles Lloyd, Jason Moran, and Alonzo King create an unforgettable dialogue between movement and music that illuminates the shared freedom and wonder of their art forms. "Alonzo has a way of hearing," explains Moran. "His choreography becomes melodic content." Lloyd, a Memphis Music Hall of Fame inductee, and Moran, a MacArthur Fellow and artistic director for jazz at the Kennedy Center, share a boundless, multidisciplinary approach to their craft that perfectly compliments King's expansive vision for ballet. This bold new work features a light installation by renowned Bay Area artist Jim Campbell whose work crowns San Francisco's Salesforce Tower. Rounding out the evening are stunning excerpts from the Company's nearly forty-year history.

BALLET X

Performances:

October 16, 2021

Segerstrom Hall

Philadelphia's powerhouse company BalletX, led by Artistic & Executive Director Christine Cox, makes its Segerstrom Center for the Arts debut! Diverse and innovative, the company commissions new works that are "fresh, inclusive and connect to what people want." (Philadelphia Citizen). Celebrating their 15th Anniversary, BalletX has been blazing a path of creativity and innovation across leading stages including The Kennedy Center, The Joyce Theater and Jacob's Pillow, and has quickly become the "IT Company" to watch.

PARSONS DANCE COMPANY

Performances:

November 20, 2021

Segerstrom Hall

Exuberant and virtuosic, Parsons Dance is internationally renowned for its remarkably athletic and joyous style which has solidified them as one of the world's leading modern/contemporary dance companies. Now making their Segerstrom Center for the Arts debut, Parsons Dance is sure to thrill audiences with their effortless movement and enthusiastic dancers. Stunning works, like the iconic Caught, exemplify this company's innovation and huge appeal.

ANNUAL HOLIDAY PRESENTATION:

AMERICAN BALLET THEATRE

Artistic Director: Kevin Mckenzie

The Nutcracker

Music: Peter Ilyitch Tchaikovsky, performed live by Pacific Symphony

Choreography: Alexei Ratmansky

Set and Costume Design: Richard Hudson

Lighting Design: Jennifer Tipton

Performances:

December 10 - 19, 2021

Segerstrom Hall

American Ballet Theatre's delectable production has become a cherished holiday tradition each December for all families at Segerstrom Center for the Arts. As the lights dim and Tchaikovsky's beautiful score fills the air, young Clara enters a dreamlike journey amid magical toy soldiers, mischievous mice, sparkling snowflakes, and a glittering Christmas tree! With an impressive cast of more than 100 performers, ABT's The Nutcracker features sets and costumes by Richard Hudson (Tony Award winner, The Lion King) with choreography by ABT Artist in Residence Alexei Ratmansky.