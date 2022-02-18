stop/time dance theater will Present Original Show DIVAS at Playhouse on Park

Ever wish you could see all of your favorite DIVAS on one stage? Well, thanks to award-winning choreographer/director Darlene Zoller, West Hartford is getting the DIVA treatment! Playhouse on Park's resident dance company, stop/time dance theater, now in its 17th year, is bringing the heat and paying homage to all of your favorites: Cher, Tina, Gloria, Shania, Dolly, Whitney...and more! DIVAS: DOUBLE OR NOTHING will run at Playhouse on Park March 16 - 27, 2022.

DIVAS is an original show featuring 18 outstanding company members who will sing and dance their way into your heart with a mix of tap, jazz, swing and funk. This will be a non-stop, high-energy extravaganza with high kicks and even higher notes, so grab some friends and get your tickets today! And remember...what happens at Playhouse on Park stays at Playhouse on Park (but you're going to want to tell everyone you know)!

Darlene Zoller is the Founder, Artistic Director, and Choreographer of stop/time dance theater. She is also the Co-Founder and Co-Artistic Director of Playhouse on Park where she has directed NUNSENSE, CHICAGO (Best Director of a Musical/Broadway World,) PINKALICIOUS, ELEPHANT AND PIGGIE, SWINGING ON A STAR, THAT HOLIDAY FEELING, SAY THINGS FUNNY, and choreographed; THE INTO THE WOODS, SCOTTSBORO BOYS, IN THE HEIGHTS, A CHORUS LINE, HAIR, CABARET, PASSING STRANGE among others. She is the founder, director and choreographer of stop/time dance theater, the resident dance company of Playhouse on Park. She was voted Best Director of a Musical/Broadway World for I'D RATHER BE DANCING. CT Critics Circle nominee for Best Choreographer for HAIR, ROCKIN' THE FOREST and IN THE HEIGHTS. She IS Mama D of MAMA D's OUTRAGEOUS ROMP; a grown ups only music, dance and comedy event-exclusive to the Playhouse. Darlene is former adjunct professor at the University of Hartford's Hartt School where she directed and choreographed CHICAGO and did the choreography for ON THE TWENTIETH CENTURY, THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE, SMILE, CURTAINS and NUNSENSE. Darlene is also teaches dance classes for adults at The 224 ECOSpace and is an instructor at Big Sky Fitness in Vernon, CT.

Tickets for performances March 16 - 27 are now on sale, and range from $30 - $40. Preview tickets (March 16 and 17) are $20 each. Playhouse on Park Season 13 subscribers can add this to their subscription at a 20% savings over individual ticket prices! Student, Senior, and Let's Go Arts discounts are available, as well as group ticket sale discounts.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call the box office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.