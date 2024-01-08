Yacht Rock Event At The Nancy Marine Studio Theatre To Benefit The Warner Theatre, April 13

A nautical-themed party to benefit the Warner Theatre, featuring Anchor Management.

By: Jan. 08, 2024

Ahoy! The Warner Theatre will host its second annual YACHT ROCK fundraiser on Saturday, April 13, 2024 in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre! 

After a resounding success in 2023, this popular nautical party is back and better than ever with live music by Anchor Management, themed cocktails, and tastings and plenty of space to dance the night away!   

The night begins at 6 pm in the Studio Theatre Lobby with complimentary hors d'oeuvres and tastings by Two Roads Brewing Company, Litchfield Distillery, and The Cork Fine Wines & Spirits. Live music by Anchor Management and dancing will begin at 7:30 pm.    

Dress in your best nautical or cabana attire for a chance to win “Best Dressed!” The prize pack features gifts from Two Roads Brewing Company, Litchfield Distillery, Warner Theatre merch and more! A cash bar is available.   

Tickets are $60 each and are available now at warnertheatre.org or by calling the Box Office at (860) 489-7180. Learn more about sponsoring the event here.

From the mid 70's to the mid 80's, popular music had a definitive sound. Memorable lyrics, smooth harmonies, and pure musicianship dominated the airwaves with artists like Christopher Cross, Boz Skaggs, Hall & Oates, and Michael McDonald (to name a few).

This infectious sound has now become known as “Yacht Rock.” Some Yacht Rock hits include Ride Like The Wind, Sailing, Baker Street, Brandy (You're a Fine Girl), Peg, Escape (The Pina Colada Song), Summer Breeze, and Running on Empty. Anchor Management is CT's Yacht Rock experience! 

The Warner Theatre is a performing arts center located in the heart of Downtown Torrington, CT's Cultural District. The theatre was incepted in 1931 as an original Warner Brothers Studios movie palace.

Today, the Warner is in operation year-round and features a variety of productions including live national touring acts, stage company plays and musicals, dance, standup comedy, movie screenings, opera simulcast, high school graduations, community theatre, competitions, and other special events that enrich the cultural community.  

The Warner Theatre is supported by the Department of Economic and Community Development, Connecticut Office of the Arts.  

Northwest Connecticut Association for the Arts' mission is to preserve the Warner Theatre as an historic landmark, enhance its reputation as a center of artistic excellence and a focal point of community involvement, and satisfy the diverse cultural needs of the region.

To learn more about the Warner Theatre, visit our website: www.warnertheatre.org.




