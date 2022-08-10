YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN is Coming to The Legacy Theatre in September

The team at The Legacy Theatre, Branford's own regional, professional theatre on the shoreline, is bringing a fun musical for the whole family to the Legacy stage. Running Thursday, August 18 to Saturday, September 3, is the third installment in Legacy's 2022 Mainstage Series - You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown.

Based on the classic Peanuts comic strip by Charles M. Schulz and featuring a book, music, and lyrics by Clark Gesner, You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown follows Charlie Brown and the entire Peanuts gang as they explore life's great questions while playing baseball, struggling with homework, singing songs, swooning over their crushes, and celebrating the joys of friendship. This charming and witty revue of songs and vignettes includes numbers such as "My Blanket and Me," "The Kite," "Little Known Facts," "The Baseball Game," "Suppertime," and "Happiness."

You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown is directed by Legacy co-founder and Artistic Director, Keely Baisden Knudsen, and features a cast of six. Chris Lemieux* takes on the titular role of Charlie Brown, with Cory Candelet as Schroeder, Dan Frye as Snoopy, Olivia Hoffman* as Lucy, Clayton Matthews as Linus, and Sophie Rapiejko as Sally. Frye and Lemieux are Branford natives, with Lemieux being a returning Legacy performer who played Fezziwig, the Ghost of Christmas Present, and others in Legacy's acclaimed 2021 production of A Christmas Carol. You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown plays Thursdays through Saturdays at Legacy, and tickets are on sale now! You won't want to miss this timeless musical that's full of heart - it's guaranteed to please audiences of all ages!

Tickets can be purchased online at Legacy's website, LegacyTheatreCT.org. Tickets can also be purchased in-person or via phone at the Box Office during open hours, which can be found in the footer of Legacy's website. The Box Office can be reached at (203) 315-1901. Tickets to the production are $35-$60, with discounted rates for seniors, students, and groups available through the Box Office.

The Legacy Theatre is located in the village of Stony Creek in Branford, CT. In keeping with Connecticut Safety Guidelines, masks are required for non-vaccinated patrons when in the building and are also strongly recommended for those who have been vaccinated, though not required. Legacy Theatre has a state-of-the-art air filtration system, and the theatre is cleaned and sanitized after every performance.

