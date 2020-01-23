YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Comes to West Hartford

Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus and the rest of the "Peanuts" gang come to town when the Universalist Players stage the family-friendly musical "You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown" at the Universalist Church of West Hartford on Friday, March 27 at 7:00 p.m., Saturday, March 28 at 2:00 p.m. and Sunday, March 29 at 2:00 p.m.

Will Charlie Brown win the heart of the Little Red-Haired Girl? Will Snoopy defeat the Red Baron? How will Lucy score on her "crabbiness survey?" Will Linus give up his security blanket? Will the gang win the Little League Baseball Championship?

Based on the beloved comic strip "Peanuts" by Charles M. Schulz, this award-winning musical is sure to bring happiness to audiences of all ages.

"You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown" is directed by West Hartford resident Patrice Fitzgerald, "After taking a few years off, our volunteer committee was determined to back the UU Players," said Fitzgerald. "The Peanuts' characters rely on each other overcome challenges, and it's those same qualities of love, support and loyalty that the cast and crew of the Universalist Players demonstrate during the rehearsal process, and that we'll showcase on the stage when we perform 'You're A

Good Man, Charlie Brown' this March 27-29."

The cast of "You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown" includes Christian Roman, from Hartford, as Charlie Brown; Karen Vinick, from Manchester, as Lucy; Hannah Garmise, from Marlborough, as Snoopy; Richard Leslie from West Hartford, as Schroeder; Lisa Smith-Horn, from Ellington, as Sally; and Devin Perry, from Farmington, as Linus. Members of the ensemble include Kathleen Heather Baird; Gretchen Fountain, from West Hartford; Peggie Geiger, from West Hartford; Calliope Hine, from West Hartford; Jen Krebsbach, from West Hartford; Dave Lee, from West Hartford; Donna Leibin, from West Hartford; Carol Mader, from Glastonbury; Kathy Palma, from West Hartford; and Annie Tyler, from Farmington.

The Universalist Church in West Hartford founded the Universalist Players (or UU Players for short) back in 1983. This intergenerational theatre company has been staging family-friendly theatre productions for over 30 years and building powerful bonds between actors, musicians, stagehands and volunteers --- from 8 to 108 years old --- within the Church and across the West Hartford community.

The Universalist Players musical production of "You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown" will be held on Friday, March 27 at 7:00 p.m., Saturday, March 28 at 2:00 p.m., and Sunday, March 29 at 2:00 p.m. at the Universalist Church of West Hartford, which is located at 433 Fern Street in West Hartford, CT. General admission tickets are $15 each and $10 each for students under 18 and seniors over 65. www.WestHartfordUU.org. or EventBrite to learn more or order advance tickets. Tickets will also be sold at the door.





