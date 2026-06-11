YOU ARE MINE Will Hold Industry Reading At Connecticut Theatre Exchange

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The Connecticut Theatre Exchange will present a reading of O’Neill Music Theatre Conference Semi-Finalist, Venice Island Performing Arts Finalist, and Vineyard Arts Shortlist selection new musical, “You Are Mine,” by award-winning playwright and television writer Susan Cinoman, based on the music of Singer/Songwriter Maia Sharp, directed by acclaimed director Nelson Eusebio, featuring Nora Fox, Jaypee Macapugay, Adamaris Lopez, Raymond J. Lee, Emilie Roberts, and Sean Hannon, with musical direction by Sarah Fay and arrangements by Zev Burrows, at 4:00 PM at the Thomas Perakos Arts and Community Center on the campus of The Frederick Gunn School.

“You Are Mine” is a new musical about Maryanne, the seemingly in-control hostess at the suburban Copper Door bar and restaurant, trapped by the memory of her former obsession Tracy, an uptown sophisticate, while Dani, the down-to-earth local Subaru dealer, is on her way to Maryanne for a first date. Hearts are broken and the wages are minimum in this relatable love story about friendship, love, and taking the risk to let go and start again.

“Small exchanges make a big impact is our guiding idea at the Exchange. Presenting Susan’s first musical, a collaboration with the talented Maia Sharp, is an exciting project to support,” said Artistic Directors Tracy Liz Miller and Kent Burnham.

For more information, visit https://cttheatrex.org.

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