Connecticut Theatre Exchange to Launch New Play Festival

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The Connecticut Theatre Exchange has announced the launch of its annual New Play Festival, bringing innovative, fresh voices to the stage. The festival will take place at The Frederick Gunn School's state-of-the-art Thomas S. Perakos Arts and Community Center, located at 22 Kirby Road, Washington, CT.

The event will span two weekends, captivating local audiences on June 13, 14, 20, and 21, 2026.

Dedicated to cultivating and celebrating original theatrical storytelling, the CTX New Play Festival provides a vital platform for emerging and established playwrights to see their work developed and performed. The event promises an eclectic mix of staged readings, giving theatergoers an intimate look at the creative process and the ability to experience brand-new narratives before they reach the mainstream stage.

The centerpieces of the festival include a highly anticipated featured reading of Pareidolia by director and playwright Kareem Fahmy, Let There Be by acclaimed playwright Stephen Kaplan, Walt Whitman's American Dream by journalist/playwright Sarah Vander Schaaff, and locally-based actor/creator Nicole Tongue in her new solo show The Kitchen Sink.

“Our mission for launching this more public facing CTX New Play Fest is to bridge the gap between bold artistic creation and the local community,” said Kent Burnham, CTX Co-Producing Artistic Director. “This year's New Play Festival is packed with imaginative, provocative new stories. We are incredibly excited to share these fresh works with our audiences here in Litchfield County.”

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