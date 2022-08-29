Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The performance is on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 8 pm. 

Aug. 29, 2022  
YES Comes to The Warner's Main Stage in November

The Warner Theatre will welcome prog-rock legends, YES, to the Oneglia Auditorium (Main Stage) on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 8 pm. Tickets will be on sale to Warner Theatre members Tuesday, August 30, and to the General Public Friday, September 2 at 10 am. For tickets, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at 860-489-7180.

Pioneers of progressive rock, YES have achieved worldwide success with a history spanning 47 years and 21 studio albums.

The band's current line-up consists of singer Jon Davison, guitarist Steve Howe, drummer Jay Schellen, keyboardist Geoff Downes and bassist Billy Sherwood. YES alumni are Jon Anderson, Chris Squire, Rick Wakeman, Bill Bruford, Trevor Horn, Trevor Rabin, Tony Kaye, Peter Banks, Patrick Moraz, Benoit David, Oliver Wakeman, Igor Khoroshev and Tom Brislin.

The band is known for its expansive songs, esoteric lyrics, elaborate album art and live stage sets. To learn more about YES, visit yesworld.com.

For tickets to see YES at the Warner Theatre, visit warnertheatre.org or call the box office at (860) 489-7180.





