Windham Theatre Guild to Hold Online Auction

This year, the Windham Theatre Guild was unable to hold their annual Chocolate Gala and Auction in October. For 2020, the Guild will have a robust online auction featuring over 50 items just in time for your holiday shopping.

Items include jewelry, handmade bags and masks, baskets, artwork, event tickets and gift cards to many local restaurants and retailers. Between November 27th-December 7th, visit the Windham Theatre Guild's Facebook page or go to their website at windhamtheatreguild.org to find the link to this fundraising event. Enjoy this opportunity to do some holiday shopping from the safety of your home. All proceeds will help the Windham Theatre Guild maintain the Burton Leavitt Theatre during this difficult time.

For more information, contact the WTG at windhamtheatre@aol.com.

