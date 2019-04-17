Westport Country Playhouse Presents Reading of MURDER TOO Featuring Joanna Gleason and More

Westport Country Playhouse will present a Script in Hand playreading of a new comedy thriller, "Murder Too," by David Wiltse of Weston, former Westport Country Playhouse playwright-in-residence, on Monday, May 6, at 7 p.m. The cast includes Playhouse alumni David Beach, Joanna Gleason, Deirdre Madigan, and Andrew Veenstra. The reading will be directed by Anne Keefe, Playhouse associate artist and curator of the playreading series. Tickets are $20 each.

In "Murder Too," Mara Baron, the artistic director of a regional theater, has been receiving death threats in the mail---scary enough threats that she feels the necessity of installing a safe room in her house. The very attractive Luke Lawless has been hired to do the work. Enter Eve Harris Snedeker, the president of the theater's board, Mara's college roommate, best friend, and her major donor. Eve is distraught. It may be that Eve's husband Todd is having an affair. It seems Todd Snedeker, mystery writer, playwright, and possible killer, might well be having that affair...with Mara. Hit men are hired, shots are fired, affairs are uncovered, and murder committed in this funny, scary, and theatrical thriller.

The cast includes Westport Country Playhouse alumni David Beach as Todd Snedeker (Westport Country Playhouse's "A Flea in Her Ear," "Room Service," and Script In Hand playreadings of "Sherlock Holmes: The Final Adventure," "You Know I Can't Hear You When the Water's Running," "The Supporting Cast," "Social Security"; original cast of Broadway's "Urinetown"; film "The Post"); Joanna Gleason as Mara Baron (Westport Country Playhouse's "Come Be My Love," and Script in Hand playreadings of "Better Late," "Any Wednesday," "Fallen Angels"; Tony Award® as Best Actress for Stephen Sondheim's "Into the Woods," Tony nominations for "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels" and "Joe Egg," Theater World Award for "The Real Thing," Drama Desk Award for "Social Security"); Deirdre Madigan as Eve Harris Snedeker (Westport Country Playhouse's "And a Nightingale Sang," "A Marriage Minuet," "A Few Good Men," Script in Hand playreadings of "The Cemetery Club," "The Supporting Cast," "Social Security," "The Late Christopher Bean"; Broadway's "Hillary and Clinton," "A Delicate Balance," "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?"); and Andrew Veenstra as Luke Lawless (Westport Country Playhouse's "Thousand Pines," Lincoln Center Theater's "Hamlet," First National Tour of "War Horse," Off-Broadway's "An Error of the Moon").

Playwright David Wiltse is the former playwright-in-residence at Westport Country Playhouse, where his plays "Triangles for Two," "Temporary Help," "The Good German," "Scramble," "A Marriage Minuet," and "Sedition" have been produced. He is also the author of 12 novels. He is the recipient of the Drama Desk Award for "Most Promising Playwright," Edgar Allan Poe Award, Westport Arts Achievement Award, and Nebraska Alumni Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Arts. His best- known play, "Doubles," was produced on Broadway as well as at the Playhouse. Wiltse is currently at work on his 13th novel.

Director Anne Keefe is the associate artist at Westport Country Playhouse and curates the Script in Hand playreading series. She has directed nearly 50 Script in Hand readings. She served as artistic director of Westport Country Playhouse with Joanne Woodward in 2008, and as associate artistic director from 2000-2006, also with Ms. Woodward.

The next Script in Hand playreadings will be on November 18 and December 16. Titles will be announced in the fall.

All dates, titles, and artists subject to change.

The Script in Hand Playreading Series is sponsored by Marc and Michele Flaster in 2019 with support from the White Barn Program of the Lucille Lortel Foundation.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.westportplayhouse.org or call the box office at (203) 227-4177, toll-free at 1-888-927-7529, or visit Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, off Route 1, Westport. Stay connected to the Playhouse on Facebook (Westport Country Playhouse), follow on Twitter (@WCPlayhouse), and on YouTube (WestportPlayhouse).





