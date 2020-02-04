Westport Community Theatre to Present OUR MOTHER'S BRIEF AFFAIR

Westport Community Theatre has announced their production of Our Mother's Brief Affair, by Richard Greenburgh, with Joan Barere, Larry Gabbard, Celine Montaudy and Mark Sank cast in the production. Ruth Anne Baumgartner directs the play, which is produced by Joan Lasprosato.

Performances take place from February 7th through 23rd, on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and at 2:00 p.m. on Sundays, with a Thursday performance on February 13th at 8:00 p.m.

Because memory and its fragility drive the events and issues of the play, the February 9th matinée performance will be immediately followed by a talk-back with the audience on memory, Alzheimer's disease, and its impact on the family, presented by Robin Roscilio, Community Educator for the Alzheimer's Association in Connecticut.

In Our Mother's Brief Affair, Anna, on the verge of death for the umpteenth time, makes a shocking confession to her grown children: an affair from her past that just might have resonance beyond the family. But how much of what she says is true? While her children try to separate fact from fiction, Anna fights for a legacy she can be proud of. With razor-sharp wit and extraordinary insight, Our Mother's Brief Affair considers the sweeping, surprising impact of indiscretions both large and small.

"Our Mother's Brief Affair is the sort of everyday detective story in which the prolific Mr. Greenberg has long specialized... he juxtaposes a generational then and now to consider how little we know about the lives that impinge upon and shape our own...it provides an uncannily perceptive portrait of colliding reminiscences." - The New York Times

Ruth Anne Baumgartner has directed multiple productions at Westport Community Theatre that include The Road to Mecca, Yankee Tavern, Camping with Henry and Tom and Light Up the Sky. She has also directed at Eastbound Theatre, Stamford's Rainbow Theatre, Putney Players, Newtown High School and over 30 productions for Town Players of Newtown.

Joan Barere has been seen in Lost in Yonkers, Crossing Delancey, Midsummer's Night Dream, The Tale of the Allergist's Wife, The Man Who Came to Dinner, Come Back to the Five and Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean and The Laramie Project. She appeared at WCT in The Best Man and has performed for Temple Players, Squarewrights, in the East/West Playfest, and is a founding member of SheSpeak CT.

Larry Gabbard's recent credits include Noises Off, La Cage Aux Folles, An American Daughter, Next to Norma and Sunday in the Park. He has also been seen in The Secret Garden, Ragtime, Other Desert Cities, Mary Poppins and Jesus Christ Superstar. Recent directorial outings include Next Fall, She Loves Me, Big River, Bye Bye Birdie and the upcoming The Goldoliers for Troupers Light Opera.

Céline Montaudy has appeared in Comedy of Errors, Romeo and Juliet, The Jungle Book, The Sword in the Stone, Trying, Shakespeare in Love, Hamlet, All's Well That Ends Well and Great Gatsby among many others. She trained at Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts, British Dramatic Academy, Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey and Shakespeare on the Sound. She received the Vocal Excellence Award from the Voice and Speech Trainer's Association and Square One Theatre's Outstanding Featured Actress Subscriber Award for her role in Trying.

Mark Sank returned to the stage in 2017 in Days of Wine and Roses at Curtain Call Theatre in Stamford, and in 2018, he appeared in The Heiress with The Town Players of New Canaan. His theatrical experience in college included productions of Come Blow Your Horn, Landscape of the Body, Playboy of the Western World and The Liar.

My Mother's Brief Affair is produced by arrangement with Dramatists Play Service. Tickets are $25 ($23 for seniors and $15 for students) and can be purchased at westportcommunitytheatre.com or by calling (203) 226-1983. Westport Community Theatre is located at the Westport Town Hall, 110 Myrtle Avenue.





